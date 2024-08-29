'Disheveled' Donald Trump, 78, Looks 'Weak and Tired' as He 'Barely Manages' to Board His Plane Before Rally: Watch

Trump started to show signs of health issues earlier this year when he struggled to stay focused during an interview on Fox News when host Sean Hannity had to intervene and redirect the former president to the point of their discussion.

According to a new book, “doctors and other mental health professionals” told Nancy Pelosi they were “deeply concerned that there was something seriously wrong” with Trump, “and that his mental and psychological health was in decline" while attending a memorial service in 2019.

“I’m not a doctor,” the former speaker writes in her new book, The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House, which will be released later this month, “but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand.”

