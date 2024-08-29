'Disheveled' Donald Trump, 78, Looks 'Weak and Tired' as He 'Barely Manages' to Board His Plane Before Rally: Watch
Several critics pointed out how "weak" and "disheveled" former President Donald Trump looked following a recent campaign stop.
The talk began after a member of Trump's campaign took a video of the ex-prez appearing "out of breath" as he slowly walked up the steps of his private plane with his suit jacket open and tie undone.
The video was shared on social media, where several people called out the 78-year-old for looking "out of shape" and "worn down" after returning to the campaign trail.
One user shared the clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a post that read, "Diaper Donnie heads to Michigan today. Once again, without his soulmate Melania."
Another user wrote, "Disheveled Trump, looking weak and tired, barely manages to drag himself up the steps to his plane. Interesting how the media stopped caring about the age of presidential candidates once Biden stepped aside."
A third person joked, "Imagine the 'scandal' if a video like this were shared of Kamala or Tim."
Trump started to show signs of health issues earlier this year when he struggled to stay focused during an interview on Fox News when host Sean Hannity had to intervene and redirect the former president to the point of their discussion.
According to a new book, “doctors and other mental health professionals” told Nancy Pelosi they were “deeply concerned that there was something seriously wrong” with Trump, “and that his mental and psychological health was in decline" while attending a memorial service in 2019.
“I’m not a doctor,” the former speaker writes in her new book, The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House, which will be released later this month, “but I did find his behaviors difficult to understand.”
Trump has heavily bragged about his "excellent health" over the years and even spoke about his recent weight loss ahead of the general election.
The former president also posted a letter from his New Jersey physician Bruce Arnonwald, boasting about how fit he is at his age.
"I have been President Donald J. Trump’s personal physician since 2021. During this time, I have conducted several comprehensive examinations, the most recent being September 13, 2023, and have supervised specialist consultations along with ancillary testing for screening and preventative health maintenance," the letter read.
"I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional," he continued. "In addition, his most recent extensive laboratory analysis remains well within normal limits and was even more favorable than prior testing in some of the most significant parameters, most likely secondary to weight reduction."