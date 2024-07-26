Nikki Haley Responds to Criticism Over 'Selling Out' and Endorsing Donald Trump: 'I Didn’t Get a Lot of Pushback'
Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley faced criticism after endorsing former President Donald Trump, despite her previous vocal criticisms of him during the GOP primary.
Haley, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first term, defended her decision during an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper.
The South Carolina governor was asked about the pushback from the non-Trump Republicans who agreed with her, claiming the ex-president was "bad" for the party and are now calling her a "sellout."
Haley answered, "I didn’t get a lot of pushback from Republicans. What I will tell you is I have a great respect for those who stood with me. I am incredibly grateful. These were people who saw the fact that our border was out of control."
"They believed in mental competency tests. They believed in term limits. And they wanted Americans to have a choice for someone they could be proud of," she continued. "That was what we fought for. That’s what we did. And millions joined us."
The hosts of The View roasted the former South Carolina governor for touting her support for Trump, calling her endorsement "pathetic" and "disheartening."
Joy Behar told the panel, "Now she’s given permission for her to have people vote for him when they might have stayed home and voted for Biden... she’s not the only one. They all up there kissing the ring of dear leader."
Whoopi Goldberg added, "Not the ring they’re kissing."
Behar reiterated, "I think they’re addicted to their power. It’s an addiction."
- Donald Trump's Big Regret? Ex-Prez May Replace 'Dud' VP J.D. Vance With Nikki Haley After Having Second Thoughts
- 'The View' Co-Hosts Blast Nikki Haley for Sucking Up to Former Boss Donald Trump: 'Kissing the Ring of Dear Leader'
- 'The View' Host and Former Trump Staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin Reveals Ex-Prez Would Propose 'Executing' People During White House Meetings
Haley was one of the most vocal critics of the former president during the GOP primary, where she questioned if he was mentally fit for the Oval Office.
Back in February, she claimed it would be “like suicide for our country” for the GOP to nominate Trump again. However, Haley ended up endorsing Trump during her speech at the Republican National Convention, praising the former president for his foreign policy record.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, President Biden's withdrawal from the race has reportedly shaken up the Republican party's outlook on the election.
Now, rumors are swirling that Trump may be looking to replace his VP pick, J.D. Vance, with Haley.
Although Trump has not publicly criticized Vance, there is speculation that he regrets his decision to choose Vance as a running mate.