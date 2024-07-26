Nikki Haley Responds to Criticism Over 'Selling Out' and Endorsing Donald Trump: 'I Didn’t Get a Lot of Pushback'

Haley, who served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations during Trump's first term, defended her decision during an interview with CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

The South Carolina governor was asked about the pushback from the non-Trump Republicans who agreed with her, claiming the ex-president was "bad" for the party and are now calling her a "sellout."

Haley answered, "I didn’t get a lot of pushback from Republicans. What I will tell you is I have a great respect for those who stood with me. I am incredibly grateful. These were people who saw the fact that our border was out of control."

"They believed in mental competency tests. They believed in term limits. And they wanted Americans to have a choice for someone they could be proud of," she continued. "That was what we fought for. That’s what we did. And millions joined us."