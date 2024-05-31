Donald Trump Awkwardly Mimes Karate Moves as He Denies Fighting Secret Service on January 6
Donald Trump put on a show at his first press conference since receiving a guilty verdict in his New York hush money trial.
On Friday, May 31, the controversial politician zipped through a variety of topics from his conviction to his campaign, but his rambling speech got especially strange when he addressed the rumor that he tried to take control of a car and fought a Secret Service agent during the January 6th Capitol riots.
"I did not attack the Secret Service agent in the front of the car," he stated. "You know, these are strong people. And I supposedly went to the driver and I grabbed him around the neck! And he rebuffed me!"
"And then I went to the other guy, who I think is a black belt in karate, and he’s slightly younger than me, maybe 35 years, 40 years, 50 years," he continued, vaguely acting out the supposed altercation. "I grabbed him around the neck and said—He’s a black belt in karate. They know how to get somebody from around their neck. They would have gone like this and that would be the end of that!"
Trump noted that a friend told him he shouldn't deny fighting the Secret Service agent because it makes him look like "the toughest cookie we've ever seen." However, the 77-year-old claimed "it was all made up."
He then bizarrely alleged that it had been proven to be a false story but "they deleted and destroyed all of that information, every ounce of it. We’re dealing with a corrupt government."
The January 6 Committee report with compiled evidence is publicly available.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a payment that was sent to former "fixer" Michael Cohen before 2016 election.
Prosecutors claimed the money was falsely recorded as legal fees when it was actually meant to pay the lawyer back for giving hush money to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter that occurred in 2006.
Shortly after the jury's decision, Trump told a crowd a reporters that the case was a "rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt."
"I think it's just a disgrace," he said. "We'll keep fighting and we'll fight to the end and we'll win because our country's gone to h---. We don't have the same country anymore. We have a divided mess ... We're a nation in decline, serious decline."
Trump's sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 11.