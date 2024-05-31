Donald Trump Awkwardly Mimes Karate Moves as He Denies Fighting Secret Service on January 6

"I did not attack the Secret Service agent in the front of the car," he stated. "You know, these are strong people. And I supposedly went to the driver and I grabbed him around the neck! And he rebuffed me!"

"And then I went to the other guy, who I think is a black belt in karate, and he’s slightly younger than me, maybe 35 years, 40 years, 50 years," he continued, vaguely acting out the supposed altercation. "I grabbed him around the neck and said—He’s a black belt in karate. They know how to get somebody from around their neck. They would have gone like this and that would be the end of that!"