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'Imbecile' Donald Trump Mocked for Saying 'Grass Has a Life': 'Late-Stage Dementia Is Hard to Witness'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA; Unsplash

Donald Trump declared he knows 'mmore about grass than any human being.'

June 25 2026, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

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As rumors of his impaired cognitive health swirl, President Donald Trump made widely mocked remarks about grass while speaking to the press in the Oval Office on Thursday, June 24.

He stated, "Grass has a life also. Like people, grass has a life," adding he knows "more about grass than any human being" because of his experience owning numerous golf courses.

The comments were made while Trump was unveiling a large visual infographic and presenting major renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and surrounding National Mall parklands.

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Source: @atrupar/x

Donald Trump made an odd remark about grass while addressing the Reflecting Pool renovations.

During his presentation, he explained that the landscaping had to be completely redressed because the old turf was "exhausted" and had "died many times over.”

The comparison instantly went viral on social media platforms.

Critics and political commentators widely ridiculed the unusual comparison between the lifespans of human beings and infrastructure landscaping, with phrases like "grass lives matter" and jokes about his "discovery" of biology dominating online memes and late-night satire.

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Social Media Reacts

Photo of Social media users thought the POTUS' remark signaled cognitive decline.
Source: MEGA

Social media users thought the POTUS' remark signaled cognitive decline.

“I can’t believe 77 million people voted for this imbecile,” said one, while another quipped that it was “another bedtime story from America's so-called president.”

“Late-stage dementia is hard to witness,” added another.

“He's as if Confucius was reincarnated as a slab of impenetrable lard,” noted anti-Trump commenter Casper Dean.

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Photo of 'Dementia Don' began trending on X after his speech.
Source: MEGA

'Dementia Don' began trending on X after his speech.

The octogenarian’s meandering comments about grass reignited intense speculation and criticism regarding his mental fitness.

Opponents, medical professionals and social media critics frequently cited the remarks as part of a broader debate over potential cognitive decline.

Immediately following the press conference, the nickname "Dementia Don" began trending widely across platforms like X.

Critics labeled the sudden transition from announcing the Kennedy Center Honors recipients to a lengthy tangent about park maintenance a "word salad."

Doctors Weigh In

Photo of Dr. John Gartner believes the president is showing 'clinical signs of dementia.'
Source: MEGA

Dr. John Gartner believes the president is showing 'clinical signs of dementia.'

The speech drew formal analysis from professional circles. Prominent clinical psychologists, including Dr. John Gartner, a former assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, publicly stated that Trump's lengthy, repetitive monologues about his physical construction projects indicate cognitive deterioration.

Gartner noted that "tangential speech"— drifting wildly from an intended subject to hyper-focus on highly specific personal topics (such as his golf courses or the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool) — is a standard diagnostic criterion used to spot early signs of dementia.

"Beyond physical issues... Trump is showing 'clinical signs of dementia' and is becoming 'paranoid' that his decline could present a 'threat to power.' ... As he's starting to deteriorate, one of the signs of dementia is people becoming more paranoid. The paranoia is becoming more grotesque, more primitive,” Gartner said.

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