Mike Pence Repeatedly Dodges Kaitlan Collins’ Question About Whether Donald Trump Was a ‘Wannabe Dictator’

“Well look, I haven’t agreed with every decision that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs has made in the last two years with a lot of the woke politics that have made their way into the Pentagon, but I expect all of that’s coming out of the Biden White House, and I’m grateful for General Milley’s long career of service in the uniform of the United States,” the 64-year-old said.

“Kaitlan, I don’t know who he was referring to there,” he insisted, adding, “But I must tell you that Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding General Milley were inexcusable. When you think of General Milley’s incredible years of service in the uniform of the United States, to make the kind of statements the former president made are just unacceptable.”