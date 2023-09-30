Mike Pence Repeatedly Dodges Kaitlan Collins’ Question About Whether Donald Trump Was a ‘Wannabe Dictator’
Mike Pence is keeping quiet.
On Friday, September 29, the former vice president went on CNN, where reporter Kaitlan Collins pressured him to answer a question about his ex-running mate, Donald Trump.
During the interview, Collins recalled something Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said in his recent retirement speech, “We don’t take an oath to a king or a queen, or to a tyrant or a dictator, and we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator.”
She then asked Pence, “It was quite clear who he was talking about there. What was your reaction to that moment?”
“Well look, I haven’t agreed with every decision that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs has made in the last two years with a lot of the woke politics that have made their way into the Pentagon, but I expect all of that’s coming out of the Biden White House, and I’m grateful for General Milley’s long career of service in the uniform of the United States,” the 64-year-old said.
“Kaitlan, I don’t know who he was referring to there,” he insisted, adding, “But I must tell you that Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding General Milley were inexcusable. When you think of General Milley’s incredible years of service in the uniform of the United States, to make the kind of statements the former president made are just unacceptable.”
Trump previously alluded that Milley should be executed for his actions while serving the country.
Collins then replied to Pence, “It is very clear that he was talking about former President Trump. I mean, do you agree that Donald Trump is a wannabe dictator?”
Pence avoided the question again, saying, “Well, what I agree with is what General Milley said about the oath that men and women in uniform take. I can’t affirm or comment on what or who General Milley was referring to, but I can affirm his eloquent reference to the men and women who served in the uniform of the United States today and throughout the history of this country.”
Collins pushed the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful one last time, adding, “Clearly Trump thought that he was referring to him because he responded to that after, calling General Milley a moron.”
“As I said, his earlier comments regarding General Milley were inexcusable and really have no place in the public debate,” Pence shot back.
After not getting the response she wanted, Collins moved on to ask the politician about Trump’s vow "to seek retribution if he wins,” querying Pence on whether he thought Trump could be a “threat if he returns to the Oval Office.”
“I spent four years trying to explain Donald Trump’s words, and I’m out of that business now, Kaitlan,” Pence said.