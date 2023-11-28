'Trash': Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump Ridiculed After Warning Spanish Is 'Flooding' the U.S.

Lara Trump was ridiculed after warning that Spanish is "flooding" the United States during a recent appearance on Newsmax's The Balance.

"You have to be part of a society whenever you, you know, become a citizen of another country, and I think, you know, people are starting to see in a lot of even school systems right now where they’re teaching things in English, and they’re teaching them in Spanish, because we have had so many people coming from South America, from Central America, from Mexico and just kind of flooding our education system that they have to have a way to teach these kids. I mean, this is the United States of America, we speak English here, but you go anywhere in this country, Eric, and you’ll find everything in English, you also find it in Spanish," the 41-year-old stated.