'Trash': Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump Ridiculed After Warning Spanish Is 'Flooding' the U.S.
Lara Trump was ridiculed after warning that Spanish is "flooding" the United States during a recent appearance on Newsmax's The Balance.
"You have to be part of a society whenever you, you know, become a citizen of another country, and I think, you know, people are starting to see in a lot of even school systems right now where they’re teaching things in English, and they’re teaching them in Spanish, because we have had so many people coming from South America, from Central America, from Mexico and just kind of flooding our education system that they have to have a way to teach these kids. I mean, this is the United States of America, we speak English here, but you go anywhere in this country, Eric, and you’ll find everything in English, you also find it in Spanish," the 41-year-old stated.
Trump concluded, “At the very least, we need a system to vet people to make sure that people are coming here for the right reasons and to make sure that people are able to work and support themselves.”
Of course, people couldn't get over Trump's ridiculous comments. One person wrote, "Racist trash," while another said, "Useless."
A third person asked about Donald Trump's wife, Melania Trump, who is from Slovenia. "Has she met Melania?" they asked, while another inquired: "She's never been outside of this country, has she?"
In 2021, Lara recklessly gave a warning to Americans in response to migrants arriving at the U.S. border.
“I don’t know what you tell the people that live at the southern border. I guess they better arm up and get guns and be ready, and maybe they’re gonna have to take matters into their own hands,” she said during an appearance on Fox’s Justice with Judge Jeanine at the time.
“People should never make this dangerous journey here. It’s bad for Americans. It’s bad for the migrants. It’s bad all around,” she added.
Meanwhile, the former president, 77, also made remarks about the border and how he would crack down on immigration if he was president for the second time.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“In the wake of the attacks on Israel, Americans have been disgusted to see the open support for terrorists among the legions of foreign nationals on college campuses. They’re teaching your children hate,” he said during a rally in Iowa in October. “Under the Trump administration, we will revoke the student visas of radical anti-American and antisemitic foreigners at our colleges and universities and we will send them straight back home.”