Arnold Palmer's Daughter Admits Donald Trump's Odd Remark About Her Late Father's Private Part Was a 'Poor Choice'

Donald Trump referenced Arnold Palmer's manhood at a Pennsylvania rally.

Oct. 21 2024, Published 3:28 p.m. ET

Arnold Palmer's daughter Peg Palmer Wears confessed she wasn't "really upset" after hearing Donald Trump's inappropriate comment about her father's manhood.

"There’s nothing much to say," she said. "I think it was a poor choice of approaches to remembering my father, but what are you going to do?"

Arnold Palmer passed away in 2016.

Wears also noted that she'd had brief encounters with Trump over the years, but she didn't know him well.

As for her relationship with her dad, she admitted they "didn’t always agree on things, but he was a quintessential American who believed fervently in this country, even when he questioned its direction."

Donald Trump called late golfer Arnold Palmer an 'incredible' man.

In a 2018 interview, Wears said her dad's feelings about Trump changed during his 2016 election campaign.

"Like he couldn’t believe the arrogance and crudeness of this man who was the nominee of the political party that he believed in," she explained at the time. "Then he said, ‘He’s not as smart as we thought he was,’ and walked out of the room. What would my dad think of Donald Trump today? I think he’d cringe."

Arnold Palmer's daughter claimed her father criticized Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, made the bizarre remarks about the late golfer — who passed away in 2016 — while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on October 19.

"He was an incredible man, he was an incredible champion, and he came from Latrobe," the former president told the crowd. "This is a guy that was all man."

"This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my God, that's unbelievable,' " he continued. "I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man."

Donald Trump faced backlash for the bizarre remarks.

As the clip of the odd tirade went viral, Trump critics slammed the ex-prez for frequently going off script at presidential campaign events.

One user wrote, "The other day Trump danced nonstop for 40 minutes… Today, he’s talking about the size of another man’s p----. He’s completely lost it."

A second person chimed in, "He’s cooked. Done. At best, Trump should be on the golf course telling these stupid stories to any schmuck still willing to listen. But this man should be nowhere near the Presidency."

