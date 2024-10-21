Arnold Palmer's Daughter Admits Donald Trump's Odd Remark About Her Late Father's Private Part Was a 'Poor Choice'

As OK! previously reported, Trump, 78, made the bizarre remarks about the late golfer — who passed away in 2016 — while speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on October 19.

"He was an incredible man, he was an incredible champion, and he came from Latrobe," the former president told the crowd. "This is a guy that was all man."

"This man was strong and tough, and I refuse to say it, but when he took showers with the other pros, they came out of there, they said, 'Oh my God, that's unbelievable,' " he continued. "I had to say it. We have women that are highly sophisticated here, but they used to look at Arnold as a man."