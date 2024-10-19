or
BREAKING NEWS
Politics

'Broken' Donald Trump Bashed for Wandering Aimlessly Onstage for 17 Minutes After His Audio Went Out During Michigan Rally: Watch

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@MikeSington/X

Donald Trump was ridiculed for walking around his rally stage after his audio went out.

Oct. 19 2024, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

The show must go on!

On Friday, October 18, Donald Trump, 78, was ridiculed for walking around his stage in Michigan for 17 minutes after his audio went out.

Source: @MikeSington/X
“Broken rally. Broken campaign. Broken man. Trump wanders on the stage for 17 minutes as his audio goes out during rally in Michigan,” one person penned on X, formerly known as Twitter, along with a clip of the former president walking in circles as the crowd cheered.

In response to Trump’s strange behavior, users dissed the father-of-five and his supporters.

“Did these MAGAs actually chant words of worship for their fascist leader for 17 minutes as he meandered around the stage soaking in the adoration?” one person penned, while another echoed, “But why were the MAGA cheering for literally nothing for 17 minutes?”

A third referenced rumors that Trump smells bad, noting, “Just imagine how BAD it stinks around that podium where the orange turd is aimlessly wandering around!”

donald trump wandering onstage minutes audio michigan rally watch
Source: @MikeSington/X

'But why were the MAGA cheering for literally nothing for 17 minutes?' one person said after seeing the clip of Donald Trump.

A fourth person joked, “Best rally ever. No audio.”

As OK! previously reported, Trump is no stranger to online criticism, as on Thursday, October 17, the former reality TV star was shamed for bragging about his name-calling skills during a recent appearance on the “PBD” podcast.

“I have a very fertile mind. I come up with very good names for people. Lots of good names,” the politician stated.

In response, one user said, “'I come up with very good names for people’ aka ‘I'm an immature man baby,’” while another added, “You mean INSULTS…. He is nothing but a big bully and so are all his followers… SCUM every last one of them!!!”

donald trump wandering onstage minutes audio michigan rally watch
Source: @MikeSington/X

'Did these MAGA’s actually chant words of worship for their fascist leader for 17 minutes as he meandered around the stage soaking in the adoration?' one person dissed after seeing Donald Trump roam the stage.

“When Trump said fertile mind, I think he meant his mind was fertilizer. S--- for brains,” another person penned, as one more pointed out, “So do 5-year-olds, but they don’t brag about it.”

On top of online trolls coming after him, actor Dave Bautista recently put the father-of-five on blast during Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“Fellas, we gotta talk,” he began, addressing male voters. “A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton. He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

Bautista continued: “He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. He cheats at golf, he creeps around beauty pageant dressing rooms.”

donald trump wandering onstage minutes audio michigan rally watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls weeks away from election day.

“He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star added.

Bautista, who endorsed Kamala Harris for president, then showed a video of Trump needing assistance walking, saying, “He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheels of a truck. The guy needs help walking downhill. Almost there, Grandma.”

