'Crybaby' Donald Trump Mocked for Inflating His Crowd Size After J.D. Vance's Recent Rally Had Low Attendance
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for ranting about the crowd size at Vice President Kamala Harris' recent rallies compared to J.D. Vance's.
Clips from Trump's recent press conference were shared all over social media with some of the ex-prez's biggest critics taking jabs at him for his "fragile ego" when it comes to the number of people at his rallies.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "This is hysterical. How can anyone take this man seriously? It could be Friday and he'd tell you it's Monday. The man is a pathological LIAR!"
Another user commented, "He's going to go down in history as the biggest crybaby president in American history. Such a disgrace."
A third person joked, "I think he's overcompensating for something."
During the impromptu press conference held at Mar-a-Lago, Trump, visibly annoyed, dismissed the inquiry by sighing and telling the reporter, "Oh, give me a break."
Trump went on to accuse the media of being biased, labeling them as "dishonest" for allegedly not adequately covering his crowd size while exaggerating the attention given to Harris' events.
He pointed out a specific instance, highlighting a rally he held in New Jersey where he claimed to have attracted 107,000 attendees, a number he believed was not given enough media coverage. In contrast, he mentioned a recent event by Harris, sarcastically questioning, "What did she have yesterday? 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign is finished."
“When she gets 1,500 people, and I saw it yesterday on ABC where they said, ‘Oh, the crowd was so big.’ I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That’s why I’m always saying turn around the cameras,” Trump continued.
“Let me tell you, we have the enthusiasm,” he reiterated. “The Republican Party and me as a candidate, but the Republican Party has the enthusiasm.”
Throughout his entire political career, Trump has boasted about the crowd size at his rallies and other events, such as his inauguration.
However, the former president's new running mate has been unable to bring in the number of people Trump is used to at his rallies.
As OK! previously reported, Vance recently held a rally outside the Shelby Township Police Department in Michigan where the press and the police outnumbered supporters who showed up.
Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger revealed that there was no massive rally crowd, sharing a photograph taken shortly before he spoke, which showed police officers mingling and one woman off to the side.
Newsweek reported that the former president claimed to have 60,000 people show up to a rally in Dayton, Ohio, in March 2024 and 50,000 people attend an event in Pickens, S.C., in July 2023. The outlet has been able to debunk both claims.
News analysts and other journalists, including Fox News' Jesse Watters, brought the figures down to as low as 30,000 people.