OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Crybaby' Donald Trump Mocked for Inflating His Crowd Size After J.D. Vance's Recent Rally Had Low Attendance

Composite photo of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a long rant about crowd sizes during a last-minute press conference at Mar-a-Lago.

By:

Aug. 8 2024, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed for ranting about the crowd size at Vice President Kamala Harris' recent rallies compared to J.D. Vance's.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump crybaby inflating crowd sizes jd vances low attendance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly inflated his crowd number sizes during a recent press conference.

Clips from Trump's recent press conference were shared all over social media with some of the ex-prez's biggest critics taking jabs at him for his "fragile ego" when it comes to the number of people at his rallies.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "This is hysterical. How can anyone take this man seriously? It could be Friday and he'd tell you it's Monday. The man is a pathological LIAR!"

Another user commented, "He's going to go down in history as the biggest crybaby president in American history. Such a disgrace."

A third person joked, "I think he's overcompensating for something."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump crybaby inflating crowd sizes jd vances low attendance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was mocked for 'overcompensating' for something.

Article continues below advertisement

During the impromptu press conference held at Mar-a-Lago, Trump, visibly annoyed, dismissed the inquiry by sighing and telling the reporter, "Oh, give me a break."

Trump went on to accuse the media of being biased, labeling them as "dishonest" for allegedly not adequately covering his crowd size while exaggerating the attention given to Harris' events.

He pointed out a specific instance, highlighting a rally he held in New Jersey where he claimed to have attracted 107,000 attendees, a number he believed was not given enough media coverage. In contrast, he mentioned a recent event by Harris, sarcastically questioning, "What did she have yesterday? 2,000 people? If I ever had 2,000 people, you’d say my campaign is finished."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump crybaby inflating crowd sizes jd vances low attendance
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been boasting about his crowd size throughout his political career.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

“When she gets 1,500 people, and I saw it yesterday on ABC where they said, ‘Oh, the crowd was so big.’ I have 10 times, 20 times, 30 times the crowd size and they never say the crowd was big. That’s why I’m always saying turn around the cameras,” Trump continued.

“Let me tell you, we have the enthusiasm,” he reiterated. “The Republican Party and me as a candidate, but the Republican Party has the enthusiasm.”

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump crybaby inflating crowd sizes jd vances low attendance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance had a lackluster rally in Michigan.

Article continues below advertisement

Throughout his entire political career, Trump has boasted about the crowd size at his rallies and other events, such as his inauguration.

However, the former president's new running mate has been unable to bring in the number of people Trump is used to at his rallies.

As OK! previously reported, Vance recently held a rally outside the Shelby Township Police Department in Michigan where the press and the police outnumbered supporters who showed up.

Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger revealed that there was no massive rally crowd, sharing a photograph taken shortly before he spoke, which showed police officers mingling and one woman off to the side.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Newsweek reported that the former president claimed to have 60,000 people show up to a rally in Dayton, Ohio, in March 2024 and 50,000 people attend an event in Pickens, S.C., in July 2023. The outlet has been able to debunk both claims.

News analysts and other journalists, including Fox News' Jesse Watters, brought the figures down to as low as 30,000 people.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.