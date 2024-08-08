'Crybaby' Donald Trump Mocked for Inflating His Crowd Size After J.D. Vance's Recent Rally Had Low Attendance

Clips from Trump's recent press conference were shared all over social media with some of the ex-prez's biggest critics taking jabs at him for his "fragile ego" when it comes to the number of people at his rallies.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "This is hysterical. How can anyone take this man seriously? It could be Friday and he'd tell you it's Monday. The man is a pathological LIAR!"

Another user commented, "He's going to go down in history as the biggest crybaby president in American history. Such a disgrace."

A third person joked, "I think he's overcompensating for something."