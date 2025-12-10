Donald Trump Mocked for Declaring He 'Loves Miners' in Hilarious Mix-Up: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump put his foot in his mouth again during a speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, December 9. Addressing the crowd at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Penn., the president declared: "Do we love miners? I love miners." The internet has since been mocking the 79-year-old POTUS after footage of the remark was posted online, joking that it sounded like he said, "I love minors."

Trump: For miners — do we love miners? I love miners! pic.twitter.com/woXdFmegLm — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 10, 2025 Source: @MeidasTouch/x Donald Trump declared his love for miners during a speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

The Internet Reacts to Donald Trump's Latest Flub

Source: mega Donald Trump spoke at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Penn., on Tuesday, December 9.

One user responded to the clip on X, "Isn’t that what Jeffrey Epstein said?" referring to Trump's ties to the late pedophile charged with s-- trafficking. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "He loves minors. The [Epstein] list is about him." A third captioned a screen grab of old footage of Trump chatting with Epstein in the '90s, "Boy does he ever," while a fourth penned, "Whoever wrote this speech was having a great time."

Source: mega Internet users are blasting Donald Trump for his choice of words.

The rest of Trump's speech saw him praise miners for what they do while alleging "they wouldn't trade jobs with" him. "If I gave them a beautiful, magnificent penthouse in the middle of Manhattan, where I used to live, if I gave them the most beautiful penthouse, they wouldn't take it..." he rambled. "They'd rather go 10,000 feet underground and dig, that's what they want."

Governor Gavin Newsom Chimes In

Source: @GovPressOffice/x Gavin Newsom's press office posted a doctored video trolling Donald Trump after his awkward remark.

Gavin Newsom also had a bit of fun with the awkward statement. The California governor's press office account posted an edited video on X that spliced together the aforementioned footage of the president and disgraced financier mingling with the clip of Trump's speech. The footage was allegedly taken at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort back in 1992, long before Epstein plead guilty to soliciting prostitution from someone under 18 in 2008.

Source: mega Gavin Newsom's mock memo stated he was 'the healthiest human currently alive.'

Newsom has been having a field day trolling the commander-in-chief lately. The politician, 58, savagely mocked Trump just last week for his tendency to fall asleep in meetings. He also made fun of the recently released details of an MRI scan Trump had during a check-up in October, posting his own mock medical report. The fake health memo ridiculed the way Trump speaks about himself, declaring Newsom "the healthiest human currently alive."

Will Gavin Newsom Run for President in 2028?

Source: mega It's rumored that Gavin Newsom may run for president in 2028.