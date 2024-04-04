'Super Cringe!': Donald and Melania Trump Mocked for Their Grand Entrances to Events Hosted at Their Home
Melania and Donald Trump like to make a big scene when they walk into a room at events hosted at their home — something fans think is entirely unnecessary.
"Why do Donnie and Melania make an entrance whenever they go to dinner in their own house? It’s super cringe. I’m going to start lining up friends in my living room to applaud me making my way to the fridge," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 1.
Others also weighed in on Donald's entrance. "Trump arrives at Mar-a-Lago Easter dinner to cheer and adulation, his safe zone," one person wrote, while another added, "I've read that when trump goes to dinner at Mar-a-Lago, diners who are there give him a standing ovation. That's his empty future. Basking in applause from people eating supper. A well-deserved fall to *he doesn't matter anymore*."
At Mar-a-Lago, which Melania and Donald made their permanent residence in 2021 after the ex-president left the White House, several events are held, including dining experiences, parties and weddings.
One of the reasons the lavish entrances didn't stop after Donald was no longer president is because he missed everyone fawning all over him.
"We had to explain to him that he didn't have a group standing around waiting for him anymore," an unnamed former aide told The Washington Post in 2022.
"The appetite for attention hasn't waned, but that's where he gets it now," another insider added.
PR expert Mark Goldman also weighed in on Donald, 77, always needing to be in the spotlight.
"Trump probably enjoyed the experience during his White House tenure and wanted it to continue," he told Newsweek, adding that "from a PR perspective, it's a great visual and all presidential candidates should be doing this."
"When people view an individual being perpetually applauded, it shows that they are commanding the respect of those who are present. Regardless of one's political affiliation, I think many would agree that Trump is very good at self-branding," Goldman added.
Though Donald likes to make outrageous statements and be in front of the cameras, it's safe to say his wife would rather hide away.
Though Melania, 53, is not typically by her husband's side, he doesn't seem to mind at all.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”