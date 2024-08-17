OK Magazine
'If Only His Mom Had Hugged Him More': Donald Trump Mocked for Needing to Be 'Worshipped' by Adoring Crowds

Composite photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA/@RONFILIPKOWSKI/X

Donald Trump was mocked for loving the crowds' praise.

By:

Aug. 17 2024, Updated 6:01 p.m. ET

Could he be more vain?

On Friday, August 16, Donald Trump, 78, was slammed by social media users after a clip of the ex-prez getting cheered for as he arrived at dinner circulated the internet.

Source: @RONFILIPKOWSKI/X

"This is what he lives for right here. Worship, adoration and praise. If only his mom had hugged him more, we might not be dealing with this," one person penned alongside the footage in which Trump danced his way to a dining table as the audience hollered and clapped for him.

The politician appeared to thoroughly enjoy his loving supporters as he saluted the group while wearing his classic navy suit and red tie.

In response to the upload, the public dissed Trump for displaying such vanity.

"Trump enters a room, people cheer. Trump stands, people cheer. I hear when he sits on the toilet there is also a crowd of people packed in the bathroom cheering with every groan. 'USA! USA!'" one individual mocked, while another joked, "Here I am.. the great and powerful Trump! It is NOW time for you.. to show me how great I am!"

donald trump mocked needing worshipped adoring crowds
Source: @RONFILIPKOWSKI/X

Donald Trump was labeled a 'narcissist' for enjoying the audience's attention.

A third user pointed out, “If we can keep Trump on his country club patio with paying club members showing him adoration every night, perhaps that's the safest outcome for American public governance we can hope for,” as one more stated, “Donald is a vapid narcissist.”

As OK! previously reported, while many bashed Trump for the issues with his personality, others came after the father-of-five for his looks after a close-up photo of Trump went viral.

The shocking image put Trump's infamous bronzed spray tan on full display, as well as the Republican's skin texture and deep wrinkles.

“His face looks like the surface of the moon covered in bronzer,” someone pointed out, while another added, “D--- dude, that's way too close. But you can see how really old he is. Scary.”

donald trump mocked needing worshipped adoring crowds
Source: @RONFILIPKOWSKI/X

Donald Trump was applauded as he arrived to dinner in a viral video.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
A third individual shared, “That's not a pretty picture,” as another quipped, “Oh man, now I'm gonna have nightmares tonight.”

A fifth troll wrote, “That’s just gross.”

donald trump mocked needing worshipped adoring crowds
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is apparently 'coming to grips with losing this election' as his poling numbers dropped.

While Trump is getting butchered by haters online, he also has been struggling with the lack of success on the campaign trail since Kamala Harris entered the 2024 presidential election.

Former staffer Anthony Scaramucci recently revealed how Trump has been spiraling over how much Harris has climbed in the polls.

Source: OK!

"Trump psychologically is coming to grips with losing this election. He is growing darker as a result of it. Will be a rough 81 days," he declared.

