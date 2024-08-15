'Go Home Old Man': Donald Trump Mocked for Repeatedly Waving to Nobody on the Campaign Trail
Former President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after a new video surfaced of the GOP nominee once again waving at nobody as he exited his plane.
The clip making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Trump walking down the stairs of his private plane surrounded by Secret Service members. He looked out to the tarmac, waving as if a crowd of supporters were there waiting for him.
One X user shared the video in a post that read, "Oh god, Trump is waving at the ghost in his brain again. THERE'S NO ONE THERE DONNY! THE PAINT CHIPS HAVE GONE TO YOUR BRAIN!"
Another user commented, "Go home old man! He clearly needs to get back on his meds before he hurts himself or the entire country."
A third person asked, "Does he keep doing this so that people think he's as popular as he thinks he is... or is there something actually wrong with him?"
This is far from the first time Trump was spotted waving at people that don't exist.
In June, a video posted on social media showed Trump smiling and cheering toward what seemed to be a crowd. However, as the footage panned over, it only captured a car, a few bodyguards and Secret Service members.
Margo Martin, Trump's deputy director of communications, shared the video on X, which started the whole conversation.
Bill Madden, a Trump critic, called out the campaign to shed some light as to why the former commander-in-chief acts the way he does.
He wrote, "For people who don't know, this is one of the scams Trump perpetuates: His camera crew films him waving to non-existent people. Usually, the camera is in front of him, so he's able to con his MAGA cult into believing he's waving to a crowd of adoring fans."
Additional videos circulating on social media depict Trump waving in different settings, such as outside Trump Tower in New York and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.
The fact-checking website Snopes says that it is unclear whether Trump was waving at people sitting in the grandstands at the venue or whether he was filming to create footage his team could later edit to make it look like he was waving to fans.
