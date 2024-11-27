'All Bought and Paid for': Donald Trump Mocked for Nominating Republican Mega Donor John Phelan as Secretary of the Navy

Several vocal critics have taken to social media to mock the cabinet pick and the incoming administration for being just "a bunch of oligarchs paying for power."

Democratic pollster and strategist Matt McDermott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared: "John Phelan, Trump’s nominee for Secretary of the Navy, appears to have absolutely zero relevant experience for the job — other than having hosted a fundraising dinner for Trump at his $38 million home in Aspen."

Another X user commented, "This is going to be one of the most useless administrations we've ever seen. They're all bought and paid for yes men. Trump's not draining the swamp. He's the swamp monster making it bigger."

A third person asked: "Why would Phelan want this job? What’s in it for him?"