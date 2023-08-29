Kimberly Guilfoyle Called Out for Appearing Disoriented While Chatting With Sarah Palin on Her Show: 'Does Not Seem Well'

Is Kimberly Guilfoyle OK?

During a recent episode of her show, the politician sat down with Sarah Palin, where they discussed recent topics.

"It's so true they attack the messenger, and they don't have the honesty or integrity to actually answer those questions — the American people because they will go after an anonymous person for voicing a serious question that should be addressed, but that is what they do. There is a larger idea of the small business owners, the working class standing up to the swamp and that is what really became the foundation and the backbone of the MAGA movement. You were such a huge part of that, sort of its birth and its creation. How do you assess the strength of the MAGA movement that you helped give birth to me?" the former Fox star, 54, asked Palin on the recent episode.