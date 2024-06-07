'His Brain Is Cooked': Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's in Texas Despite Speaking at Rally in Arizona
Does Donald Trump know where he is? Apparently not!
During a rally in Arizona on Thursday, June 6, the ex-president, 77, thought he was in a different state.
"...Here in Texas," he said in the speech.
Of course, people couldn't get over the gaffe. "My guy, you are in Arizona. His brain is cooked," one person replied to the clip, which was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another added, "His downfall had better be epic or I’m going to lose faith. In everything."
A third person added, "Dementia Don," while a fourth person stated: "If Joe [Biden] made a mistake like that it would lead every broadcast and they would be saying should he drop out Because he doesn't know where he is."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, who was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, was in Phoenix for a rally, but things took a turn for the worse when people started to faint due to the extreme temperatures.
Phoenix fire officials announced that 11 people had to be taken to area hospitals due to heat-related illnesses.
“I’ve seen so far at least 3 people carried off on stretches due to the heat as they wait in line in the sun to get into Donald Trump’s event … it’s 102 degrees out," Ben Brown from Arizona’s ABC15 said of the scene.
Trump has sparked health concerns in the past few weeks. While chatting with Sean Hannity in a recent interview, people noticed something was off.
"Trump gets lost and confused during his interview. Trump: 'I say a lot of things.' Hannity: 'Stay focused for just a second,'" one person captioned the clip on X.
Meanwhile, another person chimed in, stating: "Look at his pupils they have a million lights on him in the studio they should be tiny."
People then pointed out how he didn't look to be in good health. One person wrote, "He's weird but I don't remember him acting this weird before. Look at his eyes," while another added, "His pupils are often as large as saucers when he does interviews. Wonder if whatever he's using causes the mouth foaming, too." A third person added, "Is it me or does Trump look haggard and tired? He looks like he’s overdue for a visit to Dr. Ronnie Jackson."
A fourth said, "Enlarged pupils are a sign of cognitive stress — brain needs info, puplis dilate to collect more/better info."
Trump has continued to maintain he's all there mentally.