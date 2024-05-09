Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Bringing Back One of His Silliest Spelling Mistakes When Recapping Ongoing Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump was ripped apart for bringing up a prior spelling mistake when recapping his media coverage of his ongoing hush money trial.

“NBC Today Show: ‘The challenge is there is no smocking gun, no email or tape to prove the president’s intent. They don’t have a way to prove that!!!’ Thank you to NBC Fake News, one of the worst in the business!!!” he wrote in all caps.

But people were quick to point out how he said "smocking" instead of "smoking."