Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Bringing Back One of His Silliest Spelling Mistakes When Recapping Ongoing Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump was ripped apart for bringing up a prior spelling mistake when recapping his media coverage of his ongoing hush money trial.
“NBC Today Show: ‘The challenge is there is no smocking gun, no email or tape to prove the president’s intent. They don’t have a way to prove that!!!’ Thank you to NBC Fake News, one of the worst in the business!!!” he wrote in all caps.
But people were quick to point out how he said "smocking" instead of "smoking."
Of course, people took it as an opportunity to make fun of the ex-president, who allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged affair with him before the 2016 election.
One person wrote, “He really thinks that is how it is spelled," while another person added, "Trump complains of 'no smocking gun.' What is a 'smocking gun?'"
"Maybe he meant 'smacking,' like lightly, with a rolled up magazine?" a third person said, referring to how he allegedly smacked Daniels during their alleged affair.
In December 2018, Trump made the same error, writing, "'Democrats can’t find a Smocking Gun tying the Trump campaign to Russia after James Comey’s testimony. No Smocking Gun...No Collusion.' @FoxNews That’s because there was NO COLLUSION. So now the Dems go to a simple private transaction, wrongly call it a campaign contribution,..."
- President Joe Biden Claims Donald Trump Will Never Accept 2024 Election Results If He Loses: 'I Promise You, He Won't'
- Donald Trump Shows Off His 'Embarrassing' Dance Moves at Mar-a-Lago for People Who Bought His NFT Cards: Watch
- 'He's So Desperate': Donald Trump Mocked for Being Unsure About Accepting Cryptocurrency as Donations During NFT Dinner Event
As OK! previously reported, Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial in New York City.
However, he had the day off on Wednesday, May 8, which is why he spent the night at Mar-a-Lago.
Once again, Trump showed off his dance moves, leading him to getting ridiculed on social media.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Sure, Biden was in Wisconsin yesterday where his CHIPS act was creating thousands of new high-paying tech jobs, but Trump was dancing for people who bought his NFT cards before flying back to his criminal trial. Advantage: Trump," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, May 9.
Of course, people immediately talked smack about his lack of coordination.
One person wrote, "He can't get enough of the Double Jerkoff Dance," while another said, "The fact that he thinks he looks cool doing that 'dance,' and not like a fool, really says it all."
A third person asked, "Does he think he looks cool doing that?" while another stated, "It’s so embarrassing this is our reality."