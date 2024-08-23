Lara Trump Slammed for Claiming the DNC Was Giving Out Tacos and Abortions to Attendees: 'She's Just Bitter They Throw Better Parties'
Lara Trump faced backlash after saying the Democratic National Convention was giving out abortions to guests.
On a recent installment of Rob Schmitt Tonight, the 41-year-old daughter-in-law of presidential hopeful Donald Trump, 78, insisted the "whole entire DNC" was about the right to choose.
"They have a mobile abortion van, you get a taco and an abortion, you get a vasectomy and a snow cone at the DNC," she told the show host. "And they continued to lie about Donald Trump wanting to sign a federal abortion ban."
She further claimed Democrats "can't operate in truth and reality" because "no one" wants to go through another four more years of a Joe Biden or Kamala Harris administration.
"So they lie and they trash Trump. That's the whole DNC wrapped up in a little box for you. There you go," she concluded.
As the clip of the interview made rounds on social media, MAGA critics flooded the comments sections mocking Lara for her exaggeration of the events of the DNC.
One user quipped, "Listen, if you’re getting both an abortion AND a vasectomy, you obviously have a lot going on, so of course treat yourself to a snow cone."
- 'Lying Through Her Teeth': Lara Trump Mocked for Claiming There Will Be 'No Problem' If Donald Trump Loses the 2024 Election 'Legally and Legitimately'
- Lara Trump Slammed for Drinking Wine as Her Kid Cries in Resurfaced Video: 'Heartless and Classless'
- Lara Trump Compares Kamala Harris to a $2,000 Designer 'Trash Bag,' Says 'Nobody Was Interested in Her' a Few Months Ago
Another person replied, "Sounds like a fun time, my local vasectomy emporium only gives out stickers."
A third added, "She’s just bitter that DNC throws better parties with fewer lawsuits," and a fourth chimed in, "This is what you talk about when you have nothing else. When your whole platform is hate, I guess you just keep hating."
This comes weeks after Lara was called out for suggesting there would be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald "does not legally and legitimately win this election."
"Now, people, of course, try to argue about January 6 all the time. I understand that. Here’s the reality. Donald Trump did leave the White House," she told Chris Cuomo at the time. "Donald Trump, even despite the fact that he does not believe he lost that election in 2020, he left the White House. There will be no problem."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
One user commented on the video clip, saying: "The MAGA militia went nuts after Trump legally & legitimately lost last time. But sure, yeah, there will be 'no problem' this time around."
A second person said, "The problem is they'll never concede that it's legal and legitimate. They're already claiming it's rigged three months before a single vote is cast."