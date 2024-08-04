OK Magazine
Claudia Conway and Mom Kellyanne Reunite as Teenager Takes Dig at Donald Trump Supporter Laura Loomer: Photo

Composite photo of Claudia and Kellyanne Conway.
Source: @claudiamconway/Instagram/MEGA

Claudia and Kellyanne have not had the easiest relationship, however, they reunited to slam Laura Loomer.

Aug. 4 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Claudia and Kellyanne Conway are banded together to defeat their common enemy!

On Sunday, August 4, the mother-daughter duo posed for a picture together in the car as the 19-year-old dissed Donald Trump supporter Laura Loomer.

claudia conway kellyanne reunite takes dig donald trump laura loomer
Source: @claudiamconwayy/X

Claudia Conway and her mom Kellyanne Conway posed with thumbs up as the teen penned a message dissing Laura Loomer.

“Just two girls without migrating face filler or fake jobs who pray that @LauraLoomer gets a life 💖 Happy Sunday!!” the blonde beauty penned in the since-deleted post, referencing the plastic surgery Laura appears to have had done.

The Playboy Bunny bashed the far-right journalist after Laura shared a series of insulting tweets about Claudia.

The trouble between the three women began, when Claudia came after her mother, who shared a message about how Donald is "resilient" and a "fighter" following his guilty verdict in the hush money case.

Claudia then fired back at the matriarch, whom she has a complicated relationship with, saying, "I think you forgot to add 'felon.'"

claudia conway kellyanne reunite takes dig donald trump laura loomer
Source: @loomerfanclub/Instagram

Laura Loomer shared a 'vile' rant about Claudia Conway after she dissed Donald Trump.

Laura then wrote several, scathing rants about how Claudia decided to sell adult photos on Playboy.com.

"It’s wild to me that this spoiled brat has 2 millionaires as parents," she said in June. "One who worked for Trump, and the other who just donated $1 million to Joe Biden. And she is selling herself online for $5 a month."

claudia conway kellyanne reunite takes dig donald trump laura loomer
Source: @claudiamconway/Instagram

Claudia Conway frequently shades her mom, Kellyanne Conway, for her political views.

Claudia Conway
Laura continued: "Keep talking s--- about Donald Trump, @claudiamconwayy. I’ll be here all day to remind you how worthless you are and how badly your parents failed at raising you."

Claudia’s dad, George Conway, then came to his daughter’s defense in another upload.

claudia conway kellyanne reunite takes dig donald trump laura loomer
Source: MEGA

Kellyanne Conway was formerly a Senior Counselor to the President during Donald Trump's administration.

"Laura Loomer (whom Trump apparently wanted to hire), along with an online mob of other Trump/MAGA supporters, have been attacking @claudiamcomwayy in the most vile of terms, simply because she noted that Donald Trump is a convicted felon," he told his followers. "Please help me report these vile people, and please let these vile people know what you think."

George’s threat did not hold Laura back from continuing to take a shot at George’s ex Kellyanne.

Source: OK!

"Kellyanne Conways thinks her daughter, who sells sexual images of herself online for $5 a month is 'brilliant.' Her daughter just called Donald Trump a 'convicted felon,'" the vocal conservative wrote. "Why is Kellyanne getting paid over $20,000 a month by the RNC when she can’t even keep her own house in order? ... I truly believe that KellyAnne Conway has always been more trouble than she is actually worth. "

