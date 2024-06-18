Donald Trump 'Needed a Woman Who Let Him Be the Star,' Ex-Aide Claims
Melania and Donald Trump's marriage might be a sham, according to the former's ex-aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
Stephanie took to X, formerly known as X, to blast the couple as she showed them in a throwback video from his time on The Apprentice.
"Many may think 'DADDY’S HOME' is a Father’s Day video. Nope! Millions of Americans watched the Apprentice. Donald was a household name. He needed a woman who looked & played the part & let him be the star. Marrying Melania & making her a Vogue Cover model —legitimized them both," Stephanie claimed.
"What catapulted Donald J. Trump 'businessman' and his 'supermodel' wife to the White House was a MIRAGE created by Survivor producer Mark Burnett and NBC boss Jeff Zucker," she continued. Editor in chief of Variety & NYT bestselling author @RaminSetoodeh chronicles the definitive untold story of Trump’s years as a reality TV star & how Trump himself admits he might not have been president without The Apprentice."
Some people weighed in on how the reality series propelled Trump, 78, into stardom. One person wrote, "I have been saying this over and over. Without The Apprentice, most of the country wouldn’t have even known who he was," while another said, "She never was a supermodel..."
A third person added, "I will never forgive that because of the damage inflicted upon our country, our democracy, our people, and the world."
This is hardly the first time Stephanie has made comments about the pair's marriage.
“She has stood by him and will continue to stand by him because she is just like him,” she previously said. “It’s a completely transactional marriage for both. She knew exactly who she married and warned him that all his secrets would come out if he ran for president.”
“She knew exactly what she was getting into. She accepted it and she continues to accept it. People would be surprised by just how much they agree about things,” she added.
The duo are rarely seen together, and after Donald was found guilty of falsifying business documents in relation to his hush money trial, he was asked how his family — and specifically Melania — were holding up.
"It has to affect my family. I think that's really unfair. I have a very good family, I have good kids, I have a wonderful wife. It's not easy for her to read this kind of stuff that is fake, that is fake stuff. That's the way it is. It certainly is not a good thing. It affects me more than it would if it was just about me. I wish it was just about me," he said in an interview with Dr. Phil McGraw, which aired on Thursday, June 6.