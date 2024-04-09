Donald Trump Mocked for Sharing Romantic Video Montage Featuring Wife Melania Amid Rumored Marital Woes: 'Hilarious'
Donald Trump hit back at the trolls after a video of his wife, Melania Trump, went viral for her facial expressions during a recent fundraiser in Palm Beach, Fla.
The former president, 77, took to Truth Social to share a romantic video montage, featuring the pair at past events, in addition to some footage from their wedding. The clip starts out with Donald calling Melania, 53, an "amazing mother" and an "incredible woman."
The 1987 song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship can be heard throughout the video. At the end of the clip, Donald says, "Our first lady has been a woman of great grace, beauty, and dignity, and so popular with the people."
Of course, people immediately weighed in on Donald's motives.
One person referred to Donald's past, writing, "Oh please Trump loves Melania Trump so much he cheated on her with a p--- star after she'd had their son," while another said, "So much love & devotion she has not been by his side in a single courtroom. Guess that wasn't written into the prenup."
"Pushback after her hostage video," a third person said, referring to the new video of the two from the April event.
A fourth person stated, "This is hilarious and oh, so sad. He needs years of footage to put together of few minutes where she is happy. I bet we could find hours of her with sad, disappointed, horrified faces."
As OK! previously reported, Melania, who is rarely seen out and about with her husband, looked less than pleased to be standing next to Donald while at the at the Palm Beach home of billionaire investor John Paulson.
"We're going to make America great again; everyone knows it," Donald said.
But people couldn't help but surmise what Melania was thinking in that moment.
"Melania, who hasn't been seen in public for months, doesn't look very happy for someone who is gearing up to be First Lady again — a job we know she absolutely adored..." one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while another said, "Melania looks like she's in a hostage video tonight. Blink twice if you need help."
One person said "she's dreading every minute spent with Donald Trump."
Despite Melania being absent from the campaign trail, Donald previously defended his wife and claimed she isn't interested in being in front of the cameras.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”