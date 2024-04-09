Donald Trump Mocked for Sharing Romantic Video Montage Featuring Wife Melania Amid Rumored Marital Woes: 'Hilarious'

Donald Trump hit back at the trolls after a video of his wife, Melania Trump, went viral for her facial expressions during a recent fundraiser in Palm Beach, Fla.

The former president, 77, took to Truth Social to share a romantic video montage, featuring the pair at past events, in addition to some footage from their wedding. The clip starts out with Donald calling Melania, 53, an "amazing mother" and an "incredible woman."

The 1987 song "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now" by Starship can be heard throughout the video. At the end of the clip, Donald says, "Our first lady has been a woman of great grace, beauty, and dignity, and so popular with the people."