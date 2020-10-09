Alyssa Milano Details COVID-19 Battle, Slams Trump's Handling Of The Virus

Alyssa Milano recently told Dr. Oz about her bout with the novel coronavirus, revealing granular long-haul details of her struggle with hair loss and memory issues.

She also had strong criticism of President Donald Trump, who is currently in the cross-hairs as the 2020 election approaches in regards to his response to the pandemic.

Milano, who was struck down by the virus in March, told the host on his show, The Dr. Oz Show, that losing her hair as a side effect was one of the hardest things to deal with, given her post as a celebrity in the spotlight whose looks are always on display.

“It’s hard, especially when you’re an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin,” she emphasized.

Perhaps even scarier, though, is her description of not being fully mentally adept as a result of her illness. “Along with that also, I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorize dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it’s frightening.”

Milano also has detailed that she has been suffering heart palpitations and shortness of breath six months after her initial exposure to the virus.

When asked what she thought of Trump’s response to the pandemic — a subject that is a hot debate right now as the presidential election draws ever closer — Milano pulled no punches, stating his record on this particular issue has personally gone down the tubes for her.

“It still feels like he’s not taking this seriously enough,” she asserted. “We’ve now seen 20 members of his administration who are COVID positive. So obviously, this is a very contagious disease.”

“I don’t know what it’s going to take to get some Federal leadership on this issue, but 215,000 people have died,” she added. “Cases are spiking right now, we are coming on to flu season, and he’s telling people to not be afraid and go about their lives.”

While the mother of two — who is married to Dave Bugliari, 39 — continues to try and manage the fallout from her struggle with the virus, she pleads for others to take safety precautions. Admitting she is “super scared” for her friends and family, she says, “I don’t ever want them to have this thing. It’s a beast.”

Milano’s full interview with Dr. Oz will air on Friday, October 9.