Donald Trump Is 'Obsessed' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi's Sexting Scandal: Report

Nuzzi, who conducted an interview with Trump earlier this month, has faced professional repercussions following revelations about her personal involvement with Kennedy.

New York magazine placed her on leave and cited violations of ethical standards related to conflicts of interest and disclosure.

In an email to New York magazine staff, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months but insisted that management only learned about it this week.

Although neither New York magazine nor the reporter identified RFK Jr. as the unnamed subject she shared a "personal relationship" with, outlets such as CNN and the New York Times claimed the person in question was the controversial anti-vax conspiracy theorist.