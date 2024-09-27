Donald Trump Is 'Obsessed' With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Olivia Nuzzi's Sexting Scandal: Report
Former President Donald Trump is deeply concerned about the alleged sexting scandal involving his new associate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.
Trump reportedly went as far as contacting Kennedy directly to address the rumors surrounding his relationship with Nuzzi.
A source with inside knowledge disclosed that Kennedy denied the allegations, claiming limited acquaintance with the journalist. The insider claimed that "he said he hardly knows her. He said he met her one time."
According to Puck News, the former president was purportedly close to making a public statement regarding the matter, hinting at offering his condolences to Ryan Lizza, the journalist who recently ended his engagement with Nuzzi after discovering her connection with Kennedy.
However, Trump ultimately exercised restraint and refrained from directly commenting on the situation.
Nuzzi, who conducted an interview with Trump earlier this month, has faced professional repercussions following revelations about her personal involvement with Kennedy.
New York magazine placed her on leave and cited violations of ethical standards related to conflicts of interest and disclosure.
In an email to New York magazine staff, editor-in-chief David Haskell revealed the relationship lasted nearly nine months but insisted that management only learned about it this week.
Although neither New York magazine nor the reporter identified RFK Jr. as the unnamed subject she shared a "personal relationship" with, outlets such as CNN and the New York Times claimed the person in question was the controversial anti-vax conspiracy theorist.
As OK! previously reported, RFK Jr. allegedly boasted about the alleged romance behind wife Cheryl Hines' back.
However, Kennedy declined to react to reports of his relationship with Nuzzi when invited to do so on Fox News. “I never comment on those kind of stories,” he said.
In a statement to The Daily Beast, Nuzzi acknowledged some of her “communication” with a “former reporting subject turned personal.” She also said the “relationship was never physical,” but she should have disclosed it and regretted not having done so immediately.
New York magazine issued an apology to readers on Thursday, September 19: "Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias."