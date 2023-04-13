Donald Trump Offered Rupert Murdoch's Ex-Wife Jerry Hall Position In Cabinet As Head Of The 'Bureau Of Indian Affairs'

Even though Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife Jerry Hall despised Donald Trump, it seemed like he had a soft spot for her. So much so, he apparently asked her to join his team — but she was not interested.

After the 2016 election, Hall asked Trump to reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from Native American reservations that were protesting the project. In response, Trump asked her if she wanted to be his Bureau of Indian Affairs. “It was horrible. I couldn’t wait to get away,” she later told friends of the offer.