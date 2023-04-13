Donald Trump Offered Rupert Murdoch's Ex-Wife Jerry Hall Position In Cabinet As Head Of The 'Bureau Of Indian Affairs'
Even though Rupert Murdoch's ex-wife Jerry Hall despised Donald Trump, it seemed like he had a soft spot for her. So much so, he apparently asked her to join his team — but she was not interested.
After the 2016 election, Hall asked Trump to reroute the Dakota Access Pipeline away from Native American reservations that were protesting the project. In response, Trump asked her if she wanted to be his Bureau of Indian Affairs. “It was horrible. I couldn’t wait to get away,” she later told friends of the offer.
The media mogul, 92, who was previously married to the model, 66, from 2016 to 2022, apparently didn't fight much, but Hall couldn't stand the former president, 76.
“During dinners we had with Jerry and Rupert, Jerry wouldn’t hold back,” Tom Cashin, Hall’s friend, said in an interview.
Murdoch even wanted to buy a house in Florida so he could be near Mar-a-Lago, but Hall shut that request down. Hall told pals she was put off by Trump and didn't want him to be in office.
Murdoch, who controls a media empire that includes cable channel Fox News, The Times of London and The Wall Street Journal, was not a fan of Trump. “Rupert knew he was an idiot,” an insider close to the media mogul said.
But once Trump became president, things changed.
Eventually, Murdoch decided to split from Hall via email.
“Jerry, sadly I’ve decided to call an end to our marriage,” Murdoch’s message read. “We have certainly had some good times, but I have much to do…My New York lawyer will be contacting yours immediately.”
Hall was apparently blindsided, and they later finalized their divorce in 2022.
Prior to the split, Hall and Murdoch seemed like a "happy and wonderful fit," Cashin recalled.
“He was an old-fashioned gentleman. We laughed together nonstop,” Hall gushed to her pals.
Murdoch was recently engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, but they called things off as he didn't agree with her controversial views.
Vanity Fair reported on Trump asking Hall to join his team.