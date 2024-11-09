or
On the Outs? Donald Trump Jr. Appears to Avoid Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle at Dad's Election Celebration Amid Cheating Rumors

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle looked like they did not want to be standing together at Donald Trump's winning speech.

By:

Nov. 9 2024, Published 4:49 p.m. ET

Is Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.’s romance on the rocks?

During Donald Trump's celebratory speech on Wednesday, November 6, the media personality appeared visibly uncomfortable as her fiancé appeared to avoid her onstage.

Source: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/YouTube
In the video of Donald’s winning remarks, Kimberly — who donned a bright red suit — appeared to be on the outs as she and her significant other walked in front of the crowd.

Kimberly looked somber despite her future father-in-law’s defeat of Kamala Harris. As she stood next to Don Jr., the offspring of the president-elect seemed to be actively avoiding her and refusing to make eye contact while they listened to the patriarch’s speech. At many points, Don Jr. seemed to be trying to create space between him and his lover.

Additionally, Kimberly was notably left out of Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump’s upload of the clan to congratulate Donald.

“Whole squad,” the 17-year-old penned.

donald trump jr avoid fiancee kimberly guilfoyle election cheating
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. have been engaged since 2020.

As OK! previously reported, the awkward moment came after Don Jr. was spotted packing on the PDA with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson in August despite his engagement to the former prosecutor.

"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a source soiled of the duo’s brunch date at the Honor Bar in Palm Beach, FL. "They looked totally relaxed, she was wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide-leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."

The eyewitness assured that the connection was not just friendly.

"They were definitely on a date," the insider spilled. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

Source: @KaiTrumpGolfs/X
Another insider noted, "I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach."

Despite the shocking news, a third source claimed the incident likely won’t lead to a split for Don Jr. and Kimberly.

"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," they spilled. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."

The source added: "She's no fool, but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you.”

donald trump jr avoid fiancee kimberly guilfoyle election cheating
Source: KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco/YouTube

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. stood onstage with a significant amount of space between them.

They noted that this behavior coming from Don Jr. didn’t come as a surprise.

"Don Jr. is not one to account for what he does — not to Kimberly or anyone — except maybe his father," the insider shared.

"He's pretty bold, and as smart as she is, Kimberly looked the other way," they continued. "What happens now is anyone's guess. Will she stick? Will he dump her?"

