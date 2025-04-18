Donald Trump's Presidency Will 'End Badly,' Karl Rove Warns: 'Americans Are Already Exhausted'

Rove appeared on America Reports to weigh in after the president spoke about his adjusted tariff plan.

The Republican adviser pointed out, "We aren’t 100 days into Donald Trump’s second term, and many Americans are already exhausted. They’ve had way too much thrown at them."

"Voters made crystal clear what they sought during the 2024 election. They wanted prices to come down and the economy revved up. The Southern border had to be closed, our military strengthened and a strong leader installed in the Oval Office," he continued. "Some of that we’re getting, especially regarding the border. Other things — the rebuilding of the military — appear to be in the works. But on the key issue of the economy, Americans aren’t happy."

"Mr. Trump’s campaign promise to break inflation has been replaced by a fixation on raising tariffs, which nearly three-quarters of Americans expect to hike prices," Rove explained. "We’re also confused: Is the goal getting trading partners to lower their tariffs on U.S. goods and services? Or replacing our income tax with high tariffs on foreign goods?"