Trump Bombshell: The Donald Could Be Charged for Alleged Election Interference in August: Report
The Georgia-based prosecutor who is investigating Donald Trump for potential election interference in the 2020 election sparked rumors the ex POTUS will be charged in early August.
In a letter written to the chief judge of the Fulton County courthouse on Thursday, May 18, District Attorney Fani Willis requested there be no scheduled "trials and in-person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, August 7 and Monday, August 14."
Willis also noted that 70% of her staff members will be working remotely during those dates, and those that will be present at the courthouse including leadership and "all armed investigators."
She also sent a second letter to local law enforcement, notifying them that she would be announcing "charging decisions resulting from the investigation my office has been conducting into possible criminal interference in the administration of Georgia’s 2020 general election" during her fourth term, which is set to begin on Tuesday, July 11.
Willis has been investigating the idea that Trump and his camp had potentially attempted to interfere with the results of the 2020 presidential election since last year, and in recent months, "fake electors" who allegedly lied on signed documents declaring the embattled politician had won Georgia at the time cut immunity deals with Willis, per court documents.
However, Trump has denied all claims that he was involved in tampering with the nationwide vote — and has instead repeatedly insisted the election was rigged against him.
As OK! previously reported, the 76-year-old took to his Truth Social platform on Monday, May 15, insisting there is "sooo much proof" the 2020 election was rigged, citing alleged "mass ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, FBI colluding with Twitter & Facebook, state legislatures not used, etc."
"If Fox would finally admit that there was large scale cheating & irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, which would be a good thing for them, & for America, the case against them, which should not have existed at all, would be greatly weakened," he said at the time.
NBC News reported the contents of Willis' letters.