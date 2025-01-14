Donald Trump Rages Against 'Deranged' Jack Smith After Former Special Counsel Claims He Could Have 'Sustained a Conviction' for Election Interference

"Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his 'boss,' Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another 'Report' based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were," he alleged in a post shared to Truth Social on Monday, January 13.

"Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide," he continued. "THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!"

In a follow-up post, Trump said the release of the findings showed "how desperate" Smith was before repeating his unproven accusations that the committee investigating his behavior surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots had allegedly destroyed their own findings.