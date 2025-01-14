Donald Trump Rages Against 'Deranged' Jack Smith After Former Special Counsel Claims He Could Have 'Sustained a Conviction' for Election Interference
President-elect Donald Trump slammed former Special Counsel Jack Smith after he released a 137-page report which alleged he had enough evidence against him to convict him for interference in the 2020 presidential election.
"Deranged Jack Smith was unable to successfully prosecute the Political Opponent of his 'boss,' Crooked Joe Biden, so he ends up writing yet another 'Report' based on information that the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs ILLEGALLY DESTROYED AND DELETED, because it showed how totally innocent I was, and how completely guilty Nancy Pelosi, and others, were," he alleged in a post shared to Truth Social on Monday, January 13.
"Jack is a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide," he continued. "THE VOTERS HAVE SPOKEN!!!"
In a follow-up post, Trump said the release of the findings showed "how desperate" Smith was before repeating his unproven accusations that the committee investigating his behavior surrounding the January 6 Capitol riots had allegedly destroyed their own findings.
The long-awaited report was officially released in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 14. Among the pages, Smith suggested that if it wasn't for "Mr. Trump’s election and imminent return to the presidency," the office determined that the "admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."
"The Department’s view that the Constitution prohibits the continued indictment and prosecution of a President is categorical and does not tum on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Office stands fully behind," Smith wrote.
He also revealed why he chose to move forward with the cases, noting: "To have done otherwise on the facts developed during our work would have been to shirk my duties as a prosecutor and a public servant. After nearly 30 years of public service, that is a choice I could not abide."
Smith confirmed his resigned from the Department of Justice in a court filing on Friday, January 10.
"The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10," the legal papers read.
This comes after Trump described Smith on social media as a "mean, nasty guy" who "executes people" earlier this month.
"He shouldn’t be allowed to execute people because he will execute everybody!" he penned via Truth Social at the time. "He’s a nut job. But we won all of those cases with him."