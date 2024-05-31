Donald Trump Was 'Really Bothered' by Wife Melania's Absence From Hush Money Trial, Ex-Aide Claims
Donald Trump wasn't happy that his wife, Melania, chose not to support him at his New York hush money trial, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
"Absolutely, I know it bothers him. That kind of thing would bother him," she said during a Wednesday, May 29, appearance on CNN. "If Mrs. Trump wasn't at some event and it was really noted, he would definitely bring it up with her."
"So I'm sure in this context, it's definitely really bothering him," she added.
On Thursday, May 30, the embattled ex-prez was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents connected to a payment sent to Stormy Daniels.
The adult film star testified in court that she accepted the hush money in return for not publicly speaking out about their alleged sexual encounter that occurred in 2006 after they met at a golf tournament.
Melania and Donald had been married over one year at the time of the affair.
As OK! previously reported, Grisham claimed the former first lady would be "watching every ounce of coverage" on the trial and her husband's infidelity.
"Melania is very much about proof," she continued. "So, if more damaging stuff should come out that she didn't know about because of course her husband continues to deny all of the details here about Stormy especially, if some other stuff comes out, I think that will be really interesting to watch because you can't really dispute things that are in writing."
Although his daughter Tiffany, 30, and sons Donald Jr., 46, Eric, 40, all appeared at the New York courthouse on Tuesday, May 28, his eldest daughter Ivanka, 42, also chose not to support her father at his high-profile trial.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Ivanka's step back from the spotlight comes after she publicly announced she would not be aiding her dad in his campaign for the 2024 presidential election.
"I love my father very much," she said in a statement at the time. "I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics. While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."