Ron DeSantis Claims Donald Trump Is 'Fine' With 'Weaponization' of the Government If It's 'Against People He Doesn't Like'

Ron DeSantis made it clear that he doesn't agree with the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to strip Donald Trump from the 2024 election ballot — but he also speculated the embattled ex-prez wouldn't hesitate to do something similar if it suited him.

During last week's sit-down with RealClearPolitics’ Philip Wegmann, the Florida governor argued the Centennial State's actions could lead "down a road that’s not going to be good for this country when a court can disqualify you without a criminal conviction."