Donald Trump Critics Mock the POTUS for 'Repeatedly Glitching and Making Strange Noises' During Speech: Watch
Oct. 28 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump drew public attention and mass mockery during a campaign speech in Corpus Christi, Tx., after appearing to slur his words, making unusual vocal noises and exhibiting physical pauses or "glitches" on stage.
Video clips widely shared on social media and documented by political observers captured Trump making odd guttural or slurping noises, stumbling over words and pausing or stuttering mid-sentence.
While critics and social media users suggested the behavior pointed to physical strain, loose dentures or potential neurological issues like dysphagia, supporters and campaign context have frequently attributed similar moments to ad-libbed delivery, fatigue from an intense campaign schedule, or deliberate sound effects mimicking others.
Watch Donald Trump's Address
Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. John Paul Garrison reviewed recent speeches and noted that physical symptoms such as slurred speech, mispronunciations and localized muscle movements could indicate dysarthria.
He suggested these involuntary behaviors may stem from underlying neurological dysfunction or a brain lesion affecting facial motor control.
Following notable on-stage vocal glitches, Dr. Henry Abraham, a Nobel Prize-winning psychiatrist, observed that these sudden lapses and brief pauses could be "most likely a neurological sign suggesting a simple seizure originating from a specific location" in the brain.
Dr. Harry Segal of Cornell/Weill Cornell Medicine noted that behaviors like phonemic paraphasia (swapping parts of similar-sounding words) and frequent mix-ups during evening rallies are classic indicators consistent with early-stage dementia.
Dental professionals, including New York City dentist Dr. Nancy Rosen, have noted that sudden, severe slurring can commonly occur when a denture or dental prosthetic loses its seal, slips, or fits poorly, momentarily restricting natural tongue and jaw movement.
Independent physicians and campaign officials have emphasized that simple physiological factors like severe dry mouth, throat irritation, gastroesophageal reflux, or a sudden coughing reflex can cause identical-sounding "glitches" and vocal stumbles.
- Donald Trump Slurs While Trying to Say 'Republican' as Scrutiny Over His Neurological Health Intensifies: Watch
- Donald Trump Appears to 'Glitch' as He Makes Another Baffling Noise During Speech: Watch
- Donald Trump Mocked for Slurring and Making Weird Gestures During Speech: 'Checking in on the Guy With the Nuclear Codes'
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'Lies, Insults and Slurring'
Regardless of the cause, social media had a field day.
Journalist Aaron Rupar posted the clip, saying, “Trump speaks to small Corpus Christi crowd, repeatedly glitches and makes strange noises during speech where he also slurred heavily while his dentures seemed to be falling out.”
One commenter quipped, “The dentures are staging a jailbreak, the speech is making sounds no human language can explain, and the crowd is watching a live system failure. Somebody reboot the president.”
“Lies, insults, & slurring, but nothing about the dreadful economy. What a big fat loser,” said another.
“How anyone can sit there and listen to that orange babbling p------- ranting insanely is beyond me,” wondered another.
“He hates doing these rallies. He hates his audience. It’s actually hilarious,” noted another.
Someone said the incidents weren’t that big of a deal, but “His crashout Nov 4th will be the greatest day in Twitter history,” referring to the day after the midterm elections, when Trump’s MAGA movement is expected to suffer devastating blows.