'Nope!': Former President Barack Obama Vows to Not Behave at Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration

Barack Obama vowed to not behave at President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Former President Barack Obama was spotted on his way into the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday, January 20 — and, when asked if he planned on acting with decorum, Obama gave a stunning response.

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president on January 20.

“Are you gonna behave or not?” a female voice is heard asking the former commander-in-chief. “Nope,” Obama shockingly replied.

Many users took to social media platform X to defend the former president’s comment.

One user said the clip was the “comedic relief” America needs, another X member stated this is the “content” they want to see.

“This energy for the next four years!” another user exclaimed, as one user said Obama is “absolutely adorable.”