'Nope!': Former President Barack Obama Vows to Not Behave at Donald Trump's 2025 Inauguration
Former President Barack Obama was spotted on his way into the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Monday, January 20 — and, when asked if he planned on acting with decorum, Obama gave a stunning response.
“Are you gonna behave or not?” a female voice is heard asking the former commander-in-chief. “Nope,” Obama shockingly replied.
Many users took to social media platform X to defend the former president’s comment.
One user said the clip was the “comedic relief” America needs, another X member stated this is the “content” they want to see.
“This energy for the next four years!” another user exclaimed, as one user said Obama is “absolutely adorable.”
Trump and Obama have frequently bashed each other for many years, but the pair were recently spotted getting along at Jimmy Carter’s funeral. While many tried to figure out what they were talking about, the exact nature of their conversation has yet to be divulged. For his part, Trump shared a video of the exchange to his social media channel Truth Social. In the clip Trump posted, there was dubbed, fake audio of the pair trashing Kamala Harris.
As OK! reported, the fake Obama told Trump, “I knew you’d win."
“Oh really? Come on,” Trump replied in the fake clip. “Anyone could beat her.”
The satirical audio continued, but not without the faux Trump going as far as to claim he heard a rumor Harris was “off the wagon." Meanwhile, the fake Obama called Harris “horrendous.”
After the interaction, Trump spoke to Fox News' Peter Doocy about the positive interaction.
"I didn't realize it, how friendly it looked," he revealed. "I saw it on your wonderful network, just a little while ago, before I came in. And I said, 'Boy, they look like two people [who] like each other.' And we probably do."
Noticeably absent from the inauguration was Michelle Obama. Rather than attend the big event, Michelle took time to take to her social media to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the national holiday celebrating his life.
“Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of service always inspires me,” Michelle wrote on Instagram. This #MLKDay, I hope you’ll join me and @WhenWeAllVote in honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy by getting involved in your community. Whether you’re mentoring students at your local school or volunteering for a cause that matters to you, it all helps make a difference.”
OK! previously covered Michelle’s planned absence at the inauguration, something Donald’s camp reportedly had a “good laugh about,” sharing they “didn’t expect her to come.”