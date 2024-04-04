Jenelle Evans Claims Estranged Ex David Eason Slung Homophobic Slurs at Their Kids and Told Her to 'Kill Herself' in Domestic Violence Protective Order
Jenelle Evans accused her estranged husband David Eason or verbally abusing their children and encouraging her to harm herself in her newest petition for a domestic violence protective order.
The Teen Mom 2 star argued that her ex had "exhibited emotionally abusive behavior to and in the presence of the minor children" at various points in their relationship.
She elaborated on the comments he would make, alleging he'd said things such as: "I hate these kids,' 'these kids are a--holes,' 'I just want to run away from these motherf------ and never come back.'"
Jenelle also claimed David hurled homophobic slurs at one of the kids, telling them, "'You're stupid,' 'stop acting so gay,' 'little screaming b----,' 'stop being a f-----,' and 'your mom is a piece of s---.'"
"Recently, and subsequent to the separation of the parties the emotional abuse has intensified," the legal filing noted, alleging David told her to "go kill yourself" and "your own mother doesn't even love you." She said he'd also tell her to go "cry yourself to sleep" and called her a "stupid f------ snitch b----."
This comes after it was revealed that David allegedly killed a puppy shortly after the pair got into a verbal altercation in February.
"David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway," court documents read. "David storms off, gets into Jenelle's Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle's permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it."
"Kids were at school but stepdaughter [David's daughter Maryssa, 16] was home at the time and witnessed the dog dying," the filing clarified. "David also witnessed the dog dying."
"Defendant's behavior causes a heightened level of anxiety for all three children in the home and he has a history of physically acting out to include punching or hitting holes and walls, throwing objects, stealing items from Jenelle," the complaint said.
"These former acts of physical intimidation have given plaintiff PTSD and she is scared this behavior might happen again soon ... Some of those behaviors were in front of the children over the years."
Jenelle and David reportedly broke up in February and the mother-of-three filed for legal separation and full physical custody of their daughter, Ensley, 7, a few weeks later.
The 35-year-old has been living on his boat at a local marina since their split.
The Sun reported the contents of the domestic violence protective order related to the verbal abuse allegations.