VP Kamala Harris Bashed for 'Cringe' Dance Moves at White House Hip-Hop Party: Watch
Does Kamala Harris need a dance lesson?
On Saturday, September 9, the Vice President was slammed online for her moves while at the White House party she hosted celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.
Political commentator Anthony Brian Logan shared a clip of the former attorney general of California on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Kamala Harris with the granny moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop party," he penned alongside the video, which featured Harris busting it down to Q-Tip's 1999 smash hit "Vivrant Thing." The politician was wearing bright pink pants and a colorful printed blouse while she celebrated.
In response to the post, Harris was ridiculed by the public for her inability to dance.
"That's that old auntie vibes," one person said, while a second added, "What an embarrassment. I'm sure other countries are having a field day with her in this video."
A third hater penned, "Pure cringe," while a fourth claimed, "The most work she's ever done as VP."
Other users responded in defense of the 58-year-old.
"I disagree. I think she deserves to dance any way she wants as she is celebrating a huge a honorable milestone. And she looks great!" one support wrote, while a second noted, "What do ya expect her to do 'twerk'????"
"If that's the worst thing to be said about her, in comparison to the former President and his staff, I'd say we are pretty good off!" a third person shared.
As OK! previously reported, Harris is no stranger to online hate as she was recently bashed after claiming she could fill in as president in an interview.
"Joe Biden [80] is going to be fine, so that is not going to come to fruition," she stated at the time. "But let us also understand that every vice president — every vice president — understands that when they take the oath they must be very clear about the responsibility they may have to take over the job of being president. I'm no different."
After seeing footage of Harris' remarks, X users posted their thoughts.
"Yikes, heaven forbid!!!" one said, while a second quipped, "Oh jesus."
"She's so unlikeable," a third person added.