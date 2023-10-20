OK Magazine
Roseanne Barr Gushes Over 'Hilarious' Donald Trump, Claims Democrats Hate Him Because They 'Don't Have Any Sense of Humor'

By:

Oct. 20 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has got Roseanne Barr in his corner!

While speaking to the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., on his podcast, the actress, who is known for her controversial views, gushed over Donald ahead of the 2024 election.

Roseanne Barr has always been a fan of Donald Trump.

"What I love about your dad is he is one funny guy! He is so hilarious, and I think that is part of why they hate him. They hate humor. They don't have any sense of humor about themselves — right there that is what a fascist is. Someone in power who has no ability to laugh at themselves, has no self-reflection; they look in the mirror and there is nothing there. If you can't laugh at yourself, you don't have a soul. Your dad laughs at himself and everyone else and he makes everyone laugh. He has the heart of the comedian, which is why we all love him because he's so funny!" she said during their chat.

The actress called Donald Trump 'hilarious.'

Of course, fans weighed in on Barr's admission. One person wrote, "Barr doesn't get it. People are not laughing at #Trump's jokes. They are just laughing at Trump," while another added, "Lies aren't funny. Especially coming from someone who should just shut up."

A third person added, "Trump is still the laughingstock of the world, so there is that."

The star praised Donald Trump in 2018.

This is hardly the first time the Roseanne alum, 70, has spoken highly of Donald, 77.

In 2018, she recalled when Donald called her to congratulate her on the record-breaking return of Roseanne.

"It was pretty exciting, I'll tell you that much," Barr shared on Good Morning America. "They said, 'Hold please for the president of the United States of America' and [that] was about the most exciting thing ever. It was just very sweet of him to congratulate us."

"I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years," she continued. "It was just a friendly conversation about working and television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things."

Kari Lake hopes Roseanne Barr is Donald Trump's VP.

Kari Lake, the failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate, even said Barr should be Donald's VP if he were to win the election again.

"I know that if President Trump needs a female Vice President, I'm starting to think right now as I'm sitting here: Trump — Barr," Lake said.

