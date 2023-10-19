Meghan Markle's 'Sudden Willingness' to Step Back From the Spotlight Disappears as She Plans to 'Relaunch' Her Hollywood Career
Meghan Markle spent the past few months keeping a low profile after her May car chase, but the Duchess of Sussex is slowly returning to her celebrity status.
Royal author Emily Andrews believes Meghan spent her time away from the spotlight to slowly calculate her next professional move, adding that Meghan's "sudden willingness" to become a private citizen has faded.
“It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year," Andrews told an outlet.
"[Meghan} decided she wants to live her life much more openly, and the ‘relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximize plans for a new money-making venture," she noted.
Although Meghan hasn't revealed what she hopes to do after the cancelation of her podcast "Archetypes," critics believe the actress will run for office.
OK! previously reported historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop told a publication that Meghan's star power could help her secure a spot on the ballot.
"Firstly there's Meghan's ability to learn a script and digest a brief," Dunlop said. "Americans, particularly Californians, aren't averse to selecting their politicians from Tinsel Town – Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger were both governors of the state, albeit Republican ones, before the former went on to become president of the USA."
Dunlop later compared Meghan's star power to former president Donald Trump.
"Like Schwarzenegger, (and dare I say it, Trump!) Meghan has immense name recognition and considerable wealth – two vital assets in the U.S. political system," she shared. "Love her or loathe her, the duchess would be able to reach parts of the electorate that other politicians could only dream of."
Meghan has been vocal about her left-leaning beliefs in the past, and she received criticism for being a vocal feminist before entering the royal family, but her ideologies are often celebrated in her home state.
"And these days California is predominantly Democratic – the perfect fit for a duchess who has long aligned herself with the center-left," Dunlop said in reference to California's voting patterns. "Remember the little girl who talked truth to power over a gender bias TV ad? Polling suggests many Democrats agree Meghan is the right fit for them."
In college, Meghan worked at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, but the Duchess of Sussex's inability to handle the British tabloid industry could create a barrier for her.
"Public scrutiny would force her to make decisions based on public perception, potentially straining her relationship with fellow senators and Harry, who needs to spend more quality time with her, especially considering their family responsibilities," royal expert Mark Boardman explained. "For Meghan to balance that with any political ambitions would be a delicate challenge."
"Harry wants to work on his own projects, and he’s away a lot and she has to think of the children as well. If Meghan worked in politics she could be based anywhere, flying all over the U.S. and being away for days at a time," he added.
Richard Palmer urged her not to commit herself to public service.
"I said on social media, a quick tweet, that I've always found it difficult to believe partly because she and [Prince] Harry have proved to be so thin-skinned in handling the scrutiny [and] criticism that goes with being a member of the royal family," the correspondent said.
"I'm just not sure whether the rough and tumble world of politics is for either of them," Palmer added.
Andrews spoke to OK! U.K.