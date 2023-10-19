Meghan Markle's 'Sudden Willingness' to Step Back From the Spotlight Disappears as She Plans to 'Relaunch' Her Hollywood Career

Royal author Emily Andrews believes Meghan spent her time away from the spotlight to slowly calculate her next professional move, adding that Meghan's "sudden willingness" to become a private citizen has faded.

“It was no accident that over the summer, we saw rather more of Meghan than for all of the past year," Andrews told an outlet.

"[Meghan} decided she wants to live her life much more openly, and the ‘relaunch’ by her new Hollywood power broker agency William Morris Endeavour (WME) was started with a series of August photographs and reports to maximize plans for a new money-making venture," she noted.