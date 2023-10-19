Mitt Romney Almost Served as Donald Trump's Secretary of State, New Book Claims

During the 2016 presidential election, Romney publicly criticized Trump, denouncing him as a fraud and a phony. However, despite their differences, Trump dangled the most senior cabinet role in front of Romney.

While Romney acknowledged that he had a mix of noble motivations and self-centered ones, his ultimate decision to entertain Trump's offer stemmed from his desire to be involved and have something important to do.

According to Coppins, Vice President-elect Mike Pence called Utah politician with the offer of being the President-elect's Secretary of State. After initial hesitation, Romney expressed his willingness to meet with Trump.