'Pathetic' Donald Trump Ripped Apart for Forgetting Son Barron's Age in TV Interview: 'What a Jerk!'

May 10 2024, Published 9:26 a.m. ET

Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum about possibly not making it to his eldest son Barron Trump's graduation, but it looks like he doesn't even know his age!

On Thursday, May 9, the ex-president, 77, messed up and said Barron is 17 — even though he turned 18 on March 20.

Donald Trump forgot Barron Trump's age in a new interview.

"He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do that, I'm all for it," Donald told Telemundo 51, NBC Universal's Spanish-language network when he was asked about his son entering politics. As OK! previously reported, he will be a delegate for Florida at the upcoming Republican National Convention in July.

Donald's spokesperson fired back about the gaffe, telling Newsweek: "NBC News has lost its mind and clearly suffers from Trump Derangement Syndrome. Instead of focusing on President Trump's second term agenda and undoing Crooked Joe Biden's disastrous policies, NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism fit for the checkout aisle of a grocery story."

Donald Trump said Barron is 17 years old — even though he's 18.

Of course, people though it was hilarious that Donald can't even keep up with his kids. One person wrote, "Donald has probably only seen Barron a few times in the last year!" while another said, "He doesn't give a d--- about Barron and he never did. He's just one more pawn to be moved around on Trump's personal chess board in an effort to try and win. Trump is every bit as disgusting and pathetic as you thought he was. He keeps right on proving that, every single day."

"What a jerk..!" a third person exclaimed.

Barron Trump is getting into the political world.

This is hardly the first person in Donald's family to mess up a fact about Barron.

As OK! previously reported, Eric Trump also forget his younger sibling's name while speaking in December 2023.

"Can you imagine if I was doing shady deals and I was sending money to Barron's bank account? Barron would be in jail at 15 years old, my father would be in jail. Frankly, we wouldn't even have a trial. The trial would be over before it started," Eric, 40, stated in the video clip, shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, December 20.

At the time, Eric didn't realize his brother was 17 — not 15 years old, leading people to make fun of him.

One person said, "They are such a close knit family… The poor kid hardly knows his family other than his mom," while another added, "Omg, this is the most anti-American-family-values family EVER. They barely know each other."

Donald Trump has five kids.

"Early onset dementia tends to run in families," a third person joked, referring to how how father seems to be off these days.

