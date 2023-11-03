Eric Trump Rages About New York Potholes and People Being 'Thrown in Front of Trains' in Wild Rant Outside of Fraud Trial

"What the state is trying to do with my father is absolutely insane!" Eric told reporters outside of the courtroom. "We have one of the greatest companies anywhere in the world. We employ thousands of New Yorkers. These people, they make their living relying on us! They feed their families, relying on us!"

The former first son mirrored the claims of his father, arguing they've "never missed a payment" or "defaulted on a loan."

"We’ve got some of the greatest properties in the world," he continued. "And because you have an attorney general that play politics with everything, you’ve seen that time and time again ... She’s come after my father ruthlessly."