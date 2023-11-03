Eric Trump Rages About New York Potholes and People Being 'Thrown in Front of Trains' in Wild Rant Outside of Fraud Trial
Eric Trump went on a dramatic rant about New York being in shambles while outside of court for dad Donald Trump's ongoing trial on Friday, November 3.
The 39-year-old slammed New York Attorney General Letitia James — who sued the embattled former POTUS, Trump Organization and several members of senior management for $250 million — and accused her of using the case for her 15 minutes of fame.
"What the state is trying to do with my father is absolutely insane!" Eric told reporters outside of the courtroom. "We have one of the greatest companies anywhere in the world. We employ thousands of New Yorkers. These people, they make their living relying on us! They feed their families, relying on us!"
The former first son mirrored the claims of his father, arguing they've "never missed a payment" or "defaulted on a loan."
"We’ve got some of the greatest properties in the world," he continued. "And because you have an attorney general that play politics with everything, you’ve seen that time and time again ... She’s come after my father ruthlessly."
"Every single day a Trump is in this court. Guess what? She [Letitia] shows up. Why? Because it’s her press moment," he alleged. "That’s what she does. This is the type of person that’s running New York State."
"At the same time, you have people getting shot in the streets. You had a little kid that got shot in the head in Times Square recently. You had people getting thrown in front of trains, in stations!" he ranted. "The city is going to h---, guys. And I hate to say that I’m a person who left the city because it’s going down the tubes and it breaks my heart because there’s no place I love more in the world."
Eric claimed Letitia was using a "broken" and "rigged" system to go against his dad and further insisted that their family hadn't "done a single thing wrong."
"They’re trying to disqualify my father for 2024," he insisted, again echoing similar sentiments that the ex-prez has said in recent months. "He’s leading in all the polls. And it’s sad that this is the United States of America."
"Guys, we deserve better than this," he declared in the lengthy speech. "Let’s get the murderers off the street. Let’s take care of the crime. Let’s rebuild our infrastructure."
"Everywhere you drive in New York, you hit a pothole and your car gets destroyed and they’re going after a guy who employs thousands of people in the state, employed them through COVID," he said. "The deepest, darkest times of this state, runs a great organization, literally puts food on the table for thousands of people."
As OK! previously reported, Judge Arthur F. Engoron found Donald and his adult sons liable for fraud.
The amount of damages to be paid out will be determined through the findings of the trial.