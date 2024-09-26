'He's So Mad': Donald Trump Slammed After Repeatedly Insisting Kamala Harris 'Never Had a Job at McDonald's'

"Nobody talks about it, but Kamala never had a job at McDonald's," he said. "Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's ... She didn't work there. She never worked there at McDonald's. It was a lie."

As the clip made rounds on social media, X users found it laughable the Republican presidential nominee was actually concerned about whether his political rival worked in the fast food industry as a young woman.

One critic wrote, "He's so mad she worked at McDonald's lmao why is he so obsessed," and another joked, "The most important part of a presidential candidate’s speech is whether or not his opponent worked at McD. Amazing."