'He's So Mad': Donald Trump Slammed After Repeatedly Insisting Kamala Harris 'Never Had a Job at McDonald's'
Donald Trump has repeated his claims that Vice President Kamala Harris lied on her resume about once having a summer job at McDonald's.
During a Thursday, September 26, press conference at Trump Tower, the former president, 78, called Harris a "fraud."
"Nobody talks about it, but Kamala never had a job at McDonald's," he said. "Her resume talks about McDonald's, McDonald's, McDonald's ... She didn't work there. She never worked there at McDonald's. It was a lie."
As the clip made rounds on social media, X users found it laughable the Republican presidential nominee was actually concerned about whether his political rival worked in the fast food industry as a young woman.
One critic wrote, "He's so mad she worked at McDonald's lmao why is he so obsessed," and another joked, "The most important part of a presidential candidate’s speech is whether or not his opponent worked at McD. Amazing."
A third person quipped, "I love that Trump draws the line w/ Harris when it comes to his favorite restaurant (McDonalds). He knows it's true that she worked there but he can't stand his most hated and most loved things coming together against him."
A separate user agreed, "He hates the idea that his favorite fast food place hired her."
- Donald Trump Mocks Kamala Harris' 'Weird' Way of Talking During Tucker Carlson Interview: 'She Speaks in Rhyme'
- The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
- President Joe Biden Calls VP Kamala Harris A 'Great President' While Wishing Her A Happy Birthday In Latest Mix Up
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Harris has been outspoken about taking a summer job at the fast food joint while she was in college. However, after an an unverified rumor that McDonald's corporate allegedly said they had "no record" of her surfaced, Trump has brought the topic up several times at campaign events and online.
On Monday, September 23, he took to Truth Social and penned: "Kamala should take down and disavow all of her Statements that she worked for McDonald’s. These Statements go back a long way, and were also used openly throughout the Campaign — UNTIL SHE GOT CAUGHT. She must apologize to the American people for lying!"
In an August post, he repeated the rumor on the conservative social media platform.
"TRUTH — WHEN EVEN McDONALD'S WANTS NOTHING TO DO WITH YOU, IT'S TIME TO THROW IN THE TOWEL!" he said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite Trump's insistence that the vice president has not worked at McDonald's, fact-checking done by USA Today confirmed the fast food establishment "has not made any statement about whether Harris worked at the restaurant."