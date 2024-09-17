Donald Trump Mocked After Calling Senator the Wrong Name: 'This Man Makes Up His Own Reality'
Donald Trump critics had their Snoop Dogg memes ready for the ex-president's latest gaffe!
The incident occurred during a recent interview in which Trump mistakenly referred to former Washington senator Scoop Jackson as "Snoop."
As the clip made rounds on social media, the comments sections were flooded with hilarious GIFS of the "Drop It Like It's Hot" rapper. One X user quipped, "He thought it was Snoop Dogg. Sad!"
A second person joked, "Well he has been talking about dogs lately," referring to his false remarks about immigrants stealing and eating local pets in Ohio.
Another person chimed in, "He tries so hard to be smart and fails every time," while a fourth said, "The man makes up his own reality with respect for no one."
A separate social media user pointed out Trump's history of flubbing names and details, penning: "He recently introduced Nicky Jam as a woman at his rally...he's been a comical roll lately."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was slammed after he accidentally misgendered the Latin superstar — full name Nick Rivera Caminero — while speaking at a Friday, September 13, campaign rally.
"Do you know Nicky? She’s hot!" the 78-year-old told the crowd. “Where’s Nicky? Where’s Nicky? Thank you, Nicky. Great to be having you here."
He finally noticed his mistake when the artist walked up to the stage and shook his hand. Trump then corrected himself, replying: "Oh look! Come here. I’m glad he came up."
Although Nicky Jam initially endorsed Trump on his personal Instagram and appeared to make light of the mistake, on Sunday, September 15, the post was no longer on his page.
Last month, Trump was also mocked after he accidentally referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the "president" at a campaign event.
Following his comments, one X user said, "Donald Trump is too old to run. He needs to step aside," and another critic wrote, "This man has the IQ and mental acuity of a baked potato."
A separate person said, "That won’t be the first or last time he says that. He’ll be saying it from prison after November ," and a fourth user joked, "He’s manifesting it already and she will be."