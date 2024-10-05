or
'This Woman Is Really Sick': Roseanne Barr Causes Concern After Claiming 'Donald Trump Is the First Woman President of the United States'

Composite photo of Roseanne Barr and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr fans are concerned for her after she shared a nonsensical video about Donald Trump.

By:

Oct. 5 2024, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

Is Roseanne Barr OK?

On Thursday, October 3, fans of the comedian, 71, expressed their concern for her after she shared a bizarre video about Donald Trump.

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

“Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States,” she stated in the clip, where her blonde locks were awry.

“This woman is really sick,” one user responded to the footage of the sitcom star, who has been going on many unhinged rants as of late.

“Her family really should intervene. She needs some help,” a second person pointed out, as a third added, “Somebody needs to cut Roseanne off.”

A fourth individual dissed, “This is the posterboard for MAGA. Insane nonsense.”

Source: @realnothoodlam/TikTok

Roseanne Barr claimed Donald Trump was the first woman president of the United States despite him being a man.

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Barr has gone off the rails, as the outspoken conservative recently interrupted a live event with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson to yell about the Democratic party.

"They overthrew the government of our country, and they haven't even answered for it, and that p----- me off!" she shouted in front of the crowd.

A video of the moment then circulated the internet and Barr was viciously criticized.

One person compared her to a "manic homeless person yelling on the side of the street."

Source: MEGA

Roseanne Barr has previously gushed over Donald Trump on social media.

A second user said, "Rosanne is off her meds. Many of these people are clearly mentally unwell. Don't vote against your own interests based off a bored, rich, washed-up comedian who has all day to play on the Q-anon, brainwashing message boards and has nothing in common with busy, working Americans."

A third user joked, "They're emptying their asylums into half-empty, midsized venues all over America," as a fourth added, "You'd think they'd have some minimum number of tickets to sell before committing to show up. You know, for self-respect."

During her sit down with Carlson, she also claimed that Hollywood elites are eating babies and drinking blood.

"Everybody still thinks I’m crazy. But I’m not crazy. They’re full-on vampires," she urged. "They love the taste of human flesh, and they drink human blood. They do."

Source: @realnothoodlam/TikTok

One fan believed that Roseanne Barr's 'family should really intervene' as she did not seem mentally well in the clip.

"By the time we go in to vote for Trump, he will open up everybody’s eyes and they will stop pretending to be asleep," she strangely continued. "You know what they say. You can’t wake people up that are pretending to be asleep. But I pray to God, please wake up."

The Roseanne star, who is known for her spreading of wild conspiracy theories, continued, "Even those who are pretending to be asleep with the irrefutable truth of what the worst people on this planet are really up to."

"They are really up to that. They’re doing it. There are so many victims. There are so many victims!" she insisted.

