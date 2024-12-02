'Stop Calling It a Lie': Whoopi Goldberg Argues Joe Biden Had 'No Intention' of Pardoning Son Hunter Before 2024 Election

"It’s a precedent for all of us to open our eyes because we’ve elected somebody who was in a similar situation who didn’t have a drug problem, who knew what he was doing," the Sister Act star added. "Who clearly stood and said, ‘I can do this’ and he did it."

"I think Biden had no intentions of pardoning Hunter, and I think the more stuff that went down… I think he said, ‘well, why am I busting my behind to stay straight and do this when nobody is? When no one else is?’" she concluded.

Alyssa replied, "I think he thought he was going to win [the election]. And I wish he would have been honest with the public."