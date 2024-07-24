Donald Trump Was 'Saved' by God After He Was Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Jake Paul Says

Jake Paul, who is backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election, thinks the ex-president isn't dead after being shot at a rally on July 13 for a very specific reason.

"It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen and probably will ever see. I think there would have been a civil war if something would have hit him. But I think that's like the divine intervention, for sure. I believe that God stepped in and saved him," Paul said on his brother Logan's podcast, "Impaulsive."