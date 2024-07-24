Donald Trump Was 'Saved' by God After He Was Shot at Pennsylvania Rally, Jake Paul Says
Jake Paul, who is backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election, thinks the ex-president isn't dead after being shot at a rally on July 13 for a very specific reason.
"It's one of the craziest things I've ever seen and probably will ever see. I think there would have been a civil war if something would have hit him. But I think that's like the divine intervention, for sure. I believe that God stepped in and saved him," Paul said on his brother Logan's podcast, "Impaulsive."
"We saw the action of God right in front of our eyes," Logan replied.
"It's quite literally ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.' And I think that's also probably why God had this exact situation happen — because He saw the path that we were going down with," the YouTube star, who is now a boxer, shared.
Jake, 27, believes Donald, 78, was shot for a reason.
"And I'm not even gonna say, like, it's Democrat-Republican, what does it matter? It's the people who are running the government now, the path that they were leading us to was gonna be catastrophic and terrible. And I think God really intervened, like, ‘We need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can't have a close election — we need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again.'"
Last month, Jake spoke to Jesse Watters about how the country isn't in the best spot at the moment.
"I know people are struggling with jobs, mortgages are too much for people to afford, inflation, prices are going up, is minimum wage rising," Jake said. "People are having trouble paying off and going to school, and then they're feeling like, "Hey, I have this college degree, but what has this gotten me?'"
Meanwhile, Logan, 29, who recently spoke to Donald on his podcast, was slammed for supporting the businessman, who is a convicted felon.
One person wrote, "Logan Paul sucks. why did Trump do this?" while another said, "Logan Paul looking for attention as usual....I like Trump but no just no."
"Yikes. The Pauls are 🤡’s. Not a great look," a third person wrote, while a fourth said: "Not a flex at all, Logan Paul has so much dirt on him this doesn’t look good for Trump."