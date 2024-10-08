Donald Trump Roasted for Eating 'Cold McDonald's' After Boasting His Body Was 'Much Better' Than Joe Biden's
Clearly, not everyone's view of a gourmet meal is the same.
Donald Trump's post-rally snack was slammed on social media after a photo revealing what appeared to be a McDonald's quarter pounder with cheese, a 10-piece chicken McNugget box and an order of fries with assorted dipping sauces on the side made rounds online.
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski shared the image and joked, "A gourmet dinner awaits people on Trump’s plane after his PA rally. Nothing but the best."
Another user replied, "Cold McDonald’s. What a treat!!" and a third added, "I bet they can't wait to get back on the plane for some nice, cold fries and burgers."
A fourth critic quipped, "Only the finest for Trump and his crew!"
Trump's love for the fast-food joint is well-documented. McDonald's was reportedly delivered to the White House fairly often during his presidency. During his New York fraud trial, staffers were seen carrying at least six bags of the popular fast food into the New York courthouse complex.
Donald Trump Jr. also confirmed his dad's love for McDonald's in a 2023 interview.
"By the way, 100% accurate, ok. No one knows it [the menu] better," Don Jr. said at the time. "No one probably eats more of it, per capita, than Donald Trump."
Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner — who is married to his eldest daughter Ivanka — also shared the former president's favorite McDonald's order was a "Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake," in his memoir, Breaking History.
In Michael Wolff's 2018 tell-all, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, the author claimed the ex-prez frequently feasted on fast food, despite having many other more quality options, because he had a "longtime fear of being poisoned."
This comes after the 78-year-old awkwardly compared his physique to President Joe Biden's at a Wisconsin rally last month.
"I could have been sunbathing on the beach," Donald said, joking about what he would be doing if he wasn't busy on the campaign trail. "You have never seen a body so beautiful. Much better than Sleepy Joe."
He also recently stated a physician told him he was in better health than former POTUS Barack Obama, 63.
"He was the doctor for Obama, [George W.] Bush, and Trump. That's pretty good, right? The press said who is the healthiest of the three, he said definitely it's Donald Trump. There’s not even a contest."