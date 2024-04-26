Donald Trump Bizarrely Refers to Himself in the Third Person as He Rages Against Hush Money Trial Gag Order
Donald Trump is no stranger to penning longwinded rants and he's often criticized for his use of all capital letters and run-on sentences.
On Friday, April 26, the 77-year-old took to Truth Social yet again to rage against the gag order in his ongoing hush money trial — but this time, he strangely referred to himself in the third person.
"45th President Donald J. Trump is again the Republican Nominee for President of the United States, and is currently dominating in the Polls," he wrote.
"However, he is being inundated by the Media with questions because of this Rigged Biden Trial, which President Trump is not allowed to comment on, or answer, because of Judge Juan Merchan’s UNPRECEDENTED AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL Gag Order," he continued. "His Opponents have unlimited rights to question, but he has no right to respond."
Trump repeated his past allegations that there has "never been a situation like this" in the U.S. ever before.
"Even Crooked Joe Biden is talking about the Sham Case, and others inspired by his Administration," he claimed. "We request that Judge Merchan immediately LIFT THE GAG ORDER, so that President Trump is able to freely state his views, feelings, and policies. He is asking for his Constitutional Right to Free Speech. If it is not granted, this again becomes a Rigged Election!"
It is unclear if this was a statement written by his lawyers or if he chose to speak about himself in the third person.
This is far from the first time the controversial politician has demanded the gag order be lifted. The restriction was initially imposed after Trump was seen frequently discussing the case in interviews and on social media, attacking the judge, prosecutors, possible jurors and potential witnesses.
"Judge Juan Merchan has taken away my constitutional right to free speech," Trump insisted in an all-caps message shared to Truth Social earlier this week. "Everybody is allowed to talk and lie about me, but I am not allowed to defend myself. This is a kangaroo court and the judge should recuse himself!"
Judge Merchan also called out the former POTUS and his attorneys for their behavior. While Trump's legal team alleged their client was simply "responding to attacks" which could fall under political speech, they did not provide evidence to back up their statements.
"I have to tell you right now, you’re losing all credibility in the court," Merchan told Trump lawyer Todd Blanche. "I’ve asked you eight or nine times, ‘show me the exact post that he was responding to’ and you haven’t been able to do that once."
Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just prior to the 2016 presidential election.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges.