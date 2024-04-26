Donald Trump Bizarrely Refers to Himself in the Third Person as He Rages Against Hush Money Trial Gag Order

Trump repeated his past allegations that there has "never been a situation like this" in the U.S. ever before.

"Even Crooked Joe Biden is talking about the Sham Case, and others inspired by his Administration," he claimed. "We request that Judge Merchan immediately LIFT THE GAG ORDER, so that President Trump is able to freely state his views, feelings, and policies. He is asking for his Constitutional Right to Free Speech. If it is not granted, this again becomes a Rigged Election!"

It is unclear if this was a statement written by his lawyers or if he chose to speak about himself in the third person.