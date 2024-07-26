Donald Trump Slams FBI Director for Questioning If a Bullet Hit Him During Assassination Attempt
Donald Trump slammed FBI Director Christopher Wray for not believing he was shot at his Pennsylvania rally on July 13.
"FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively 'uneventful' - Wrong! That’s why he knows nothing about the terrorists and other criminals pouring into our Country at record levels. His only focus is destroying J6 Patriots, Raiding Mar-a-Lago, and saving Radical Left Lunatics, like the ones now in D.C. burning American flags and spray painting over our great National Monuments - with zero retribution. No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a 'bullet wound to the ear,' and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!" the ex-president, 78, wrote on Truth Social on Thursday, July 25.
As OK! previously reported, the politician was shot at by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who later died after the ordeal, but fortunately, only his ear was affected.
He was later taken the hospital, where he was treated.
Trump's doctor, Dr. Ronny Jackson, later confirmed how he was healing.
“[The bullet impact] was far enough away from [Trump's] head that there was no concussive effect from the bullet. And it just took the top of his ear off. A little bit of the top of his ear off as it passed through. It was bleeding like crazy because the ear is pretty vascular and bleeds pretty badly,” he shared on "The Benny Show" podcast.
“I bandaged it up pretty good this morning…it’s not a clean laceration like you’d have with a knife or a blade….it’s easy to bleed again. If you mess with it, it starts bleeding again. We’ve got it dressed up,” the doctor added.
Just one day after the historic moment, Trump spoke about his brush with death.
“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” he told The New York Post on Sunday, July 14.
“I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” Trump added.
Though he previously praised the Secret Service for getting him off stage immediately, he ripped Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle apart after she resigned.
"The Biden/Harris Administration did not properly protect me, and I was forced to take a bullet for Democracy. IT WAS MY GREAT HONOR TO DO SO!" he fumed on Truth Social.