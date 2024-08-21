OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Spotted Slapping His Leg Before Boarding Plane Amid Rumors His Health Is Failing: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump slapped his thigh in a recent video shared to X.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Health problems or just a phone check?

Social media users were divided after a video made its rounds online revealing Donald Trump, 78, abruptly smacking the side of his thigh before boarding his plane.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @patriottakes/X

One X user replied, "He sure is walking slow," and another added, "It’s some kind of tic or habit. I’ve seen him do it to the side of a podium and to railings, particularly the plane’s railing. Kinda strange."

A third person suggested, "His whole right side has been through some things and the GOP know it."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slaps leg right leg plane health rumors watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been spotted appearing to drag his right leg several times.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump has previously been spotted appearing to favor or drag the same leg while walking. Although critics speculated there could be a health reason for his rumored problems with the limb, others suggested the former president was simply doing a "wallet check" before boarding the aircraft.

One person quipped, "Was Donald checking to see if his wallet was still there? Because of course it’s still there. He’s not opening that hunk of cowhide for anyone."

Another responded, "Could be weird, or something innocuous like a habit of making sure his phone/keys/wallet was there. I'm pretty sure I do that often when leaving home/exiting a vehicle."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slaps leg right leg plane health rumors watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's cognitive and physical health has been questioned by critics throughout his entire campaign.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump was seen dragging his right foot while walking back in February, sparking rumors he could have everything from "middle-stage dementia" to nerve issues with his back.

One X user also suggested, "Right hip and knee carrying too much weight. Needs hip or knee replacement or both. It happens at that age to a lot of elderly."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump slaps leg right leg plane health rumors watch
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as 'president.'

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after Trump was called "too old" to run for office when he mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as "the president" at a Michigan rally on Tuesday, August 20.

"And she's the president, and wants to be the President of the United States," he told his audience. "She's Vice President, she could do it."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

In response to the embarrassing flub, one Trump critic on X joked, "That won’t be the first or last time he says that. He’ll be saying it from prison after November."

Another added, "My guy is running on FUMES. Low energy ... Take a nap, grandpa."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.