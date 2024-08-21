Donald Trump Spotted Slapping His Leg Before Boarding Plane Amid Rumors His Health Is Failing: Watch
Health problems or just a phone check?
Social media users were divided after a video made its rounds online revealing Donald Trump, 78, abruptly smacking the side of his thigh before boarding his plane.
One X user replied, "He sure is walking slow," and another added, "It’s some kind of tic or habit. I’ve seen him do it to the side of a podium and to railings, particularly the plane’s railing. Kinda strange."
A third person suggested, "His whole right side has been through some things and the GOP know it."
Trump has previously been spotted appearing to favor or drag the same leg while walking. Although critics speculated there could be a health reason for his rumored problems with the limb, others suggested the former president was simply doing a "wallet check" before boarding the aircraft.
One person quipped, "Was Donald checking to see if his wallet was still there? Because of course it’s still there. He’s not opening that hunk of cowhide for anyone."
Another responded, "Could be weird, or something innocuous like a habit of making sure his phone/keys/wallet was there. I'm pretty sure I do that often when leaving home/exiting a vehicle."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was seen dragging his right foot while walking back in February, sparking rumors he could have everything from "middle-stage dementia" to nerve issues with his back.
One X user also suggested, "Right hip and knee carrying too much weight. Needs hip or knee replacement or both. It happens at that age to a lot of elderly."
This comes after Trump was called "too old" to run for office when he mistakenly referred to Kamala Harris as "the president" at a Michigan rally on Tuesday, August 20.
"And she's the president, and wants to be the President of the United States," he told his audience. "She's Vice President, she could do it."
In response to the embarrassing flub, one Trump critic on X joked, "That won’t be the first or last time he says that. He’ll be saying it from prison after November."
Another added, "My guy is running on FUMES. Low energy ... Take a nap, grandpa."