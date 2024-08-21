OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > RuPaul
OK LogoPolitics

RuPaul Laughs Out Loud at Clip of Donald Trump Claiming He's 'Much Better Looking' Than Rival Kamala Harris: Watch

Composite photo of RuPaul, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube/MEGA

RuPaul reacted to a clip of Donald Trump alleging he is 'better looking' than Kamala Harris.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump was not being “mindful”!

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, hosted by RuPaul, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star, 63, hilariously reacted to Trump’s remarks regarding rival Kamala Harris’ looks.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

During the episode, a clip from the former president’s Wilkes-Barre, Pa., rally played, where Trump recalled someone telling him Harris, 59, has “one big advantage” in the upcoming election, noting, “She’s a very beautiful woman.”

Trump then added, “But I say that I am much better looking than her, I think I am much better looking, much better. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the footage, RuPaul let out a huge cackle before asking viral “demure” TikTok creator Jools Lebron for her opinion on the video.

“OK, let me ask an expert on this one. Jools, would you say he’s more demure, mindful or cutesy?”

Article continues below advertisement
rupaul laughs donald trump much better looking kamala harris watch
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

RuPaul asked special guest viral TikTok Creator Jools Lebron if Donald Trump's remarks were 'demure.'

Article continues below advertisement

The influencer coyly replied, “I’d like to remain demure again.”

As OK! previously reported, RuPaul’s clever mocking of the Republican came after the 78-year-old has attempted to bash his Democratic rival repeatedly.

Article continues below advertisement

On Monday, August 19, Trump threw out petty insults about Harris on Truth Social, including calling her a "moron" with a parody version of Alanis Morissette's hit song "Ironic," which he renamed "Moronic."

In the altered lyrics, Trump honed in on Harris' laugh, saying, "She never thought, just giggles."

Article continues below advertisement
rupaul laughs donald trump much better looking kamala harris watch
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Donald Trump held a rally in Pennsylvania where he attempted to diss Kamala Harris' looks.

MORE ON:
RuPaul
Article continues below advertisement

Other parts of the song offensively claimed that Harris slept her way into becoming the vice president.

"She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please," the parody song stated. "Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."

Article continues below advertisement
rupaul laughs donald trump much better looking kamala harris watch
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jools Lebron made an appearance on the episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live,' where she refused to comment on Donald Trump's remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to alleging Harris used her sexuality to get ahead, on Sunday, August 18, he said Harris was a "crooked radical left political" who destroys "everything she touches."

"She should have never been Vice President, and had to stage a COUP of Joe Biden, with her America-hating friends, Barrack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the rest," Trump continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime-Ridden Garbage Dump," the convicted felon noted. "November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.