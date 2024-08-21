RuPaul Laughs Out Loud at Clip of Donald Trump Claiming He's 'Much Better Looking' Than Rival Kamala Harris: Watch
Donald Trump was not being “mindful”!
On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, hosted by RuPaul, the RuPaul’s Drag Race star, 63, hilariously reacted to Trump’s remarks regarding rival Kamala Harris’ looks.
During the episode, a clip from the former president’s Wilkes-Barre, Pa., rally played, where Trump recalled someone telling him Harris, 59, has “one big advantage” in the upcoming election, noting, “She’s a very beautiful woman.”
Trump then added, “But I say that I am much better looking than her, I think I am much better looking, much better. I’m a better-looking person than Kamala.”
In response to the footage, RuPaul let out a huge cackle before asking viral “demure” TikTok creator Jools Lebron for her opinion on the video.
“OK, let me ask an expert on this one. Jools, would you say he’s more demure, mindful or cutesy?”
The influencer coyly replied, “I’d like to remain demure again.”
As OK! previously reported, RuPaul’s clever mocking of the Republican came after the 78-year-old has attempted to bash his Democratic rival repeatedly.
On Monday, August 19, Trump threw out petty insults about Harris on Truth Social, including calling her a "moron" with a parody version of Alanis Morissette's hit song "Ironic," which he renamed "Moronic."
In the altered lyrics, Trump honed in on Harris' laugh, saying, "She never thought, just giggles."
Other parts of the song offensively claimed that Harris slept her way into becoming the vice president.
"She spent her whole d--- life // Down on her knees // To be commander in chief // That's how you say please," the parody song stated. "Isn't it moronic // Don't you think a little too moronic // Yeah, I really can't think."
In addition to alleging Harris used her sexuality to get ahead, on Sunday, August 18, he said Harris was a "crooked radical left political" who destroys "everything she touches."
"She should have never been Vice President, and had to stage a COUP of Joe Biden, with her America-hating friends, Barrack Hussein Obama, Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, and the rest," Trump continued.
"Comrade Kamala is a STONE COLD LOSER, she will FAIL and, if she doesn’t, our Country will cease to exist as we know it, turning into a Communist, Crime-Ridden Garbage Dump," the convicted felon noted. "November 5th will be the Most Important Date in the History of the U.S.A. It’s as simple as that!"