Ivanka Trump Won't 'Get Through Her Sworn Testimony Without Lying,' Legal Analyst Predicts Ahead of Cross-Examination in Dad Donald's Trial
All eyes are on Ivanka Trump as she prepares to take the stand during her father Donald Trump's ongoing $250 million fraud trial.
On Friday, October 27, the former first daughter, 42, was ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron to provide a sworn testimony and answer questions under oath about her dad's financial history.
NBC's legal analyst Glenn Kirschner predicted Donald's situation is "about to go from bad to worse," as the former president and three of his children prepare to testify in the ongoing civil trial against New York Attorney General Letitia James — who sued Donald, his adult sons, Eric, 39, and Donald Jr., 45, as well as their family company, The Trump Organization, for allegedly inflating the value of the ex-POTUS' real estate and net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to get better tax benefits and loan terms.
"Do you really think there's a chance that Don Jr., and Eric and Ivanka can get through their sworn testimony without lying, without perjuring themselves?" Kirschner questioned during his YouTube show Justice Matters on Saturday, October 28.
"After all, they're going to be testifying about their business practices, their father's business practices, after Judge Engoron has already granted partial summary judgment. In other words, the judge has already found that there was massive business fraud committed by Donald Trump and others at The Trump Organization," he continued regarding Judge Engoron's recent ruling that Donald committed fraud after he filed financial statements overvaluing several of his properties and assets.
Kirschner, who is known as one of the ex-POTUS' biggest critics, continued: "The Supreme Court has said that cross-examination is 'the greatest legal engine ever invented for the discovery of the truth.'"
"Do you really think Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka are going to be able to withstand the rigors of examination and cross-examination? They are hostile witnesses, they will be cross-examined by New York Attorney General Letitia James' team," he noted.
Kirschner's analysis comes after Donald lashed out at the Manhattan judge overseeing his civil trial for demanding that Ivanka testify in person.
"My daughter, Ivanka, was released from this Fake Letitia James case by the Court of Appeals, but this Trump Hating, Unhinged Judge, who ruled me guilty before this Witch Hunt Trial even started, couldn’t care less about the fact that he was overturned," the 77-year-old spewed via his social media platform, Truth Social.
"I also won on Appeal on Statute of Limitations, but he refuses to accept their decision. I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me. This case should have never started, but now must be dismissed. Financial Statements were LOW, NOT HIGH, had a 100 percent Disclaimer Clause, Banks were fully paid, ‘on time, on schedule,’ with never even a minor default, there was NO VICTIM, EXCEPT ME," Trump claimed in his lengthy rant.
He angrily concluded: "Any other Judge in the Country would have thrown this case out on day one. He’s an out of control ‘Nut Job’ who fined me $10,000 over a ridiculous Gag Order so that the publicity for the day would take over from the fact that Racist James and the Judge’s Star Witness admitted LYING TO CONGRESS on the stand – CASE OVER!"