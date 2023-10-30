Ivanka Trump Won't 'Get Through Her Sworn Testimony Without Lying,' Legal Analyst Predicts Ahead of Cross-Examination in Dad Donald's Trial

NBC's legal analyst Glenn Kirschner predicted Donald's situation is "about to go from bad to worse," as the former president and three of his children prepare to testify in the ongoing civil trial against New York Attorney General Letitia James — who sued Donald, his adult sons, Eric, 39, and Donald Jr., 45, as well as their family company, The Trump Organization, for allegedly inflating the value of the ex-POTUS' real estate and net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to get better tax benefits and loan terms.

"Do you really think there's a chance that Don Jr., and Eric and Ivanka can get through their sworn testimony without lying, without perjuring themselves?" Kirschner questioned during his YouTube show Justice Matters on Saturday, October 28.